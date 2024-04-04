Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to make first court appearance – NPA to request ‘substantial’ bail

Mapisa-Nqakula is set to face charges of 12 counts of corruption involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was defence minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to police at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane early on Thursday. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/ Gallo Images

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to make her first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to police at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane early on Thursday morning after the Pretoria High Court dismissed her application to block her arrest for corruption allegations on Tuesday.

The speaker will be appearing in court for a formal bail application.

Bail

During court proceedings last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would ask for a “substantial amount” of bail for Mapisa-Nqakula so she won’t “abscond”.

In papers, Investigating Directorate (ID) deputy director Bheki Manyathi said the state will not oppose bail for Mapisa-Nqakula, but it will be a “substantial amount”.

“I have made it clear to the applicant’s legal representative [Stephen May] that the state will not oppose bail. However, it is still imperative that the applicant be processed so that her matter is enrolled for trial.

“I also stated that one of the important factors is that we require the court to set a substantial amount of bail that will act as an incentive for her not to abscond, as opposed to a summons that does not pose any monetary loss in the event of absconding,” Manyathi said.

Charges

She announced her resignation as Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday evening in a letter to Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli. The resignation is effective immediately.

Mapisa-Nqakula has been implicated in bribery allegations, involving more than R2.3 million, dating back to her time as defence minister – a matter first raised in parliament in 2021 by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.

The Hawks, acting on behalf of the NPA’s Investigative Directorate (ID), raided Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Johannesburg last month amid corruption allegations.

