Daily news update: Joshlin was ‘under a shack’ | Senzo accused thought case was dead | Malema says IEC only helping Zuma

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, an apparent prison-mate of Racquel Smith claims the woman told her that her missing daughter was under a specific shack, one of the Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused was surprised to hear the case was still open in 2020, and EFF leader Julius Malema says the IEC’s legal fight with Jacob Zuma is only helping the former president.

We also look at the former speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asking the SANDF to pay her legal fees, The Kiffness’ poorly-received election meme, and two South African athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games.

News today: 20 April

Joshlin Smith: Woman claims mom Kelly told her in jail where missing girl is

On Monday, a woman who claimed to have been in Pollsmoor Prison with Racquel “Kelly” Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha Bay girl Joshlin Smith, said she was told where the child was.

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha Bay girl, Joslin Smith, pictured left, has been charged with human trafficking and kidnapping. Photos: Facebook and YouTube screenshot/ SABC News

Friday, 19 April, marks two months since the headline-grabbing disappearance of the Diazville Primary School Grade 1 pupil from the Middelpos informal settlement.

Continue reading

Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect thought case was ‘dead’ before DNA sample was taken

A police officer says one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was surprised that the case had been revived years after the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.

Three of five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial speak to their various legal representatives while sitting in the dock at Pretoria High Court on July 17, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

On Friday, a police officer took the witness stand in the murder trial taking place at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Continue reading

‘IEC making election rallies for Zuma outside every court’ – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he sees no point in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) going toe-to-toe with former president Jacob Zuma over his candidacy.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park on 17 April 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

After the Electoral Court upheld Zuma’s inclusion on the parliamentary list of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, the IEC took the matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Continue reading

Mapisa-Nqakula requested for state funding in corruption case

Embattled former speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly tried to get the South African Defence Force (SANDF) to pay her legal fees in her corruption case.

Former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stands in the dock for her court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on 4 April. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

It is understood the Head of Legal Service in the South African National Defence Force Major General Eric Mnisi wrote a letter to the State Attorney’s office without the knowledge of Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise that they were going to pay Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal fees.

Continue reading

Home Affairs has spent over R110 million on court battles in less than a year

Home Affairs’ seemingly endless court battles set the department back more than R110-million between April 2023 and the end of February this year.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This was revealed in a written parliamentary response by minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Continue reading

‘Not kiff, siff’ – The Kiffness’ election meme gets Mzansi’s panties in a twist

South Africa’s parody music sensation, The Kiffness, real name, David Scott, mostly has Mzansi united in laughter with his hilarious videos and songs, but the musician’s latest attempt at comedy seems to have misfired completely causing an outcry on social media.

Pictures: Twitter & Instagram / The Kiffness

Captioned: ‘Which way South Africa?’, the meme is of a young white boy standing at a cross roads – one path leading to a dark, scary looking castle with political logos such as ANC, Patriotic Alliance, uMkhonto we Sizwe, Good and PAC paving the route. The other path, leading to the beautiful castle with sunshine is marked with logos of the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA and the African Christian Democratic Party.

Continue reading

’52, no man, no kids, failed career’: RHODurban’s Ameigh’s claws come out

The feud between The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) stars Zama Ngcobo and Ameigh Thompson has spilled over from the small screens onto social media platforms.

The Real Housewives of Durban stars, Zama Ngcobo and Ameigh Thompson. Pictures: Instagram

The pair are the new additions to Showmax’s hit reality TV show, and the animosity between them has been evident since their debut on the show.

Continue reading

Geldenhuys and Joseph qualify for Paris Olympics

Zeney Geldenhuys and Rogail Joseph produced an explosive battle on Friday, with both athletes qualifying for this year’s Olympic Games on day two of the SA Athletics Championships in Pietermaritzburg.

Zeney Geldenhuys in action at the SA Athletics Championships. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Geldenhuys, a former world champion in the youth and junior age groups, won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final in 54.72, with Joseph, who won the African Games in Ghana last month, pushing her all the way to the line.

Continue reading

Mosimane, Ibenge among contenders for Chiefs job – report

The race for the Kaizer Chiefs head coach job is heating up, with some of the highly rated coaches in Africa amongst the contenders for the post.

Pitso Mosimane during a media conference at BMW Midrand on June 03, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chiefs are on the lookout for a permanent coach after they parted ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year.

Continue reading