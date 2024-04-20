Daily news update: Joshlin was ‘under a shack’ | Senzo accused thought case was dead | Malema says IEC only helping Zuma
In today’s news, an apparent prison-mate of Racquel Smith claims the woman told her that her missing daughter was under a specific shack, one of the Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused was surprised to hear the case was still open in 2020, and EFF leader Julius Malema says the IEC’s legal fight with Jacob Zuma is only helping the former president.
We also look at the former speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asking the SANDF to pay her legal fees, The Kiffness’ poorly-received election meme, and two South African athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games.
News today: 20 April
Joshlin Smith: Woman claims mom Kelly told her in jail where missing girl is
On Monday, a woman who claimed to have been in Pollsmoor Prison with Racquel “Kelly” Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha Bay girl Joshlin Smith, said she was told where the child was.
Friday, 19 April, marks two months since the headline-grabbing disappearance of the Diazville Primary School Grade 1 pupil from the Middelpos informal settlement.
Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect thought case was ‘dead’ before DNA sample was taken
A police officer says one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was surprised that the case had been revived years after the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.
On Friday, a police officer took the witness stand in the murder trial taking place at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
‘IEC making election rallies for Zuma outside every court’ – Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he sees no point in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) going toe-to-toe with former president Jacob Zuma over his candidacy.
After the Electoral Court upheld Zuma’s inclusion on the parliamentary list of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, the IEC took the matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).
Mapisa-Nqakula requested for state funding in corruption case
Embattled former speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly tried to get the South African Defence Force (SANDF) to pay her legal fees in her corruption case.
It is understood the Head of Legal Service in the South African National Defence Force Major General Eric Mnisi wrote a letter to the State Attorney’s office without the knowledge of Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise that they were going to pay Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal fees.
Home Affairs has spent over R110 million on court battles in less than a year
Home Affairs’ seemingly endless court battles set the department back more than R110-million between April 2023 and the end of February this year.
This was revealed in a written parliamentary response by minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
‘Not kiff, siff’ – The Kiffness’ election meme gets Mzansi’s panties in a twist
South Africa’s parody music sensation, The Kiffness, real name, David Scott, mostly has Mzansi united in laughter with his hilarious videos and songs, but the musician’s latest attempt at comedy seems to have misfired completely causing an outcry on social media.
Captioned: ‘Which way South Africa?’, the meme is of a young white boy standing at a cross roads – one path leading to a dark, scary looking castle with political logos such as ANC, Patriotic Alliance, uMkhonto we Sizwe, Good and PAC paving the route. The other path, leading to the beautiful castle with sunshine is marked with logos of the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA and the African Christian Democratic Party.
’52, no man, no kids, failed career’: RHODurban’s Ameigh’s claws come out
The feud between The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) stars Zama Ngcobo and Ameigh Thompson has spilled over from the small screens onto social media platforms.
The pair are the new additions to Showmax’s hit reality TV show, and the animosity between them has been evident since their debut on the show.
Geldenhuys and Joseph qualify for Paris Olympics
Zeney Geldenhuys and Rogail Joseph produced an explosive battle on Friday, with both athletes qualifying for this year’s Olympic Games on day two of the SA Athletics Championships in Pietermaritzburg.
Geldenhuys, a former world champion in the youth and junior age groups, won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final in 54.72, with Joseph, who won the African Games in Ghana last month, pushing her all the way to the line.
Mosimane, Ibenge among contenders for Chiefs job – report
The race for the Kaizer Chiefs head coach job is heating up, with some of the highly rated coaches in Africa amongst the contenders for the post.
Chiefs are on the lookout for a permanent coach after they parted ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year.