WATCH: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hands herself over to police, expected to get bail

Following her resignation as National Assembly Speaker and Member of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday night, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over to police.

She arrived at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane early on Thursday morning after the Pretoria High Court dismissed her application to block her arrest for corruption allegations on Tuesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula had approached the court last week to block her arrest pending the handing over of her docket.

A convoy that was seen leaving her home made its way to the Lyttelton Police Station, reports the SABC.

The convoy was later seen leaving the station.

#MapisaNqakula A Presidential Convoy that had driven in has just left after spending over 30 minutes in the police station. #sabcnews https://t.co/cJLCELVj8v pic.twitter.com/yyHKCn1xDh — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) April 4, 2024

She is set to face charges of 12 counts of corruption involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was defence minister.

She is expected to make her first court appearance today.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns

She announced her resignation on Wednesday evening in a letter to Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli.

The resignation is effective immediately.

“I have made this conscious decision in order to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country’s law enforcement agencies,” Mapisa-Nqakula said in the letter.

She said the resignation was not an admission of guilt.

“I have made this decision in order uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing of the People of South Africa as a whole,” she said.

“The position of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa is critical in the reconstruction and development of our country.

“Given the seriousness of the much-publicised allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role. As a country’s chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of Parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that its sacred work of must continue without blemish.

“I believe that, at the right time, I will have the opportunity to thoroughly address these allegations as and when they have been formally brought against me in the appropriate forums, at which time I will clear my good name. I maintain my innocence and am determined to restore my good reputation.”