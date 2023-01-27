Parliament arson: Zandile Mafe refuses to appear in court again, case postponed

Thapelo Lekabe

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has again refused to leave Cape Town’s Pollsmoor Prison for his court appearance on Friday, at the Western Cape High Court.

This is the third time Mafe has refused to appear in court. He previously refused to appear in the dock on two previous dates in August and September last year, since his arrest in January 2022.

Parliament arson accused

Mafe‘s lawyer Luvuyo Godla on Friday informed the high court he didn’t know why his client was refusing to leave his prison cell to attend his pre-trial hearing.

State prosecutor advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court even the manager at the prison facility “tried to coax” Mafe to come to court, but that didn’t work.

Judge Nape Dolamo ended up postponing the matter to 10 February 2023.

Mafe has been in custody since January when he was arrested in connection with the Parliament fire on 2 January 2022, which destroyed the Old and New Assembly buildings.

He faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit arson, arson, terrorism and theft.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

