Daily news update: New Joburg mayor, Parliament arson case and stage 4 load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor

Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad has been elected the new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Amad was elected the mayor of the metro on Friday, during the second day of the 13th extraordinary council meeting.

This follows the ouster of the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) Mpho Phalatse from office on Thursday through a motion of no confidence.

Parliament arson: Zandile Mafe refuses to appear in court again, case postponed

Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in connection with the fire at Parliament on 11 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has again refused to leave Cape Town’s Pollsmoor Prison for his court appearance on Friday, at the Western Cape High Court.

This is the third time Mafe has refused to appear in court. He previously refused to appear in the dock on two previous dates in August and September last year, since his arrest in January 2022.

Mafe‘s lawyer Luvuyo Godla on Friday informed the high court he didn’t know why his client was refusing to leave his prison cell to attend his pre-trial hearing.

Eskom moves to stage four load shedding

The entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The country’s struggling power utility announced that it is moving back to stage four load shedding as of Friday morning, 27 January 2023.

The parastatal offered no reason for the stage change, except a commitment to update the country as developments unfold.

Just two days ago, the princes of darkness over at the powerless parastatal announced that stages 4 and 5 load shedding would be implemented from 5 am on Thursday until Sunday afternoon.

Calls mount for Ramaphosa to appoint new SABC board

General views of the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new board for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The public broadcaster has been without a board of directors for more than 100 days, since the five-year tenure of the previous board expired on 15 October 2022.

Last November, parliament’s sub-committee of the Portfolio Committee on Communications recommended 12 candidates to serve on the SABC board, following interviews conducted by parliamentarians in October.

Blood & Water’s Greteli’s growing baby bump and starting a new job

Greteli de Swardt pregnancy. Picture: Instagram @Greteli.deSwart

Actress from the popular teen drama mystery series Blood & Water Greteli de Swardt is excited for the new chapter in life.

Greteli who plays Reece van Rensburg on Blood & Water announced in December that she was expecting her first child after marrying her husband Juan de Swardt on 2 February 2022.

The actress shared progress on how her bundle of joy is growing and the star says she has mixed emotions however she is excited to meet their newborn.

Tinkler wary of struggling Stellenbosch ahead of Cape derby

Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City during the MTN8 Cape Town City Training Session held at Hartleyvale in Cape Town on 24 August 2022 © Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler will not be taking anything for granted when his side meet a struggling Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership clash at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday.

Stellies are second from the bottom of the league standings after collecting only 17 points in 18 league fixtures.

But, Tinkler won’t be fooled by Stellies recent poor form and says when it comes to the Cape derby things change.

