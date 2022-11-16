Two pension beneficiaries charged with fraud for over R140 million in contracts

Citizen Reporter

Two pensioners have been arrested on charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Social Assistance Act after receiving grant money while being sole directors of companies that were awarded tenders worth allegedly millions from the South African Police Service (Saps).

Sassa fraud

According to Sindisiwe Seboka, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Sarathamoney Sigamoney (66) and Salamina Khoza (68) appeared at the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court for having defrauded Sassa.

Sigamoney is accused of having defrauded Sassa of more than R123 000 and Khoza for more than R152 000.

Seboka said Sigamoney was arrested on Wednesday morning, while Khoza was summoned to appear as she was previously arrested on similar charges.

Sassa applications approved

“On 13 April 2017, Sigamoney applied to Sassa, stating that she has never worked for a period of 20 years. The application was approved, and she is alleged to have received money from Sassa. Prior to submitting her application to the Department of Social Development in Gauteng, Sigamoney submitted a similar application in KwaZulu-Natal and her application was declined.”

“Although she is listed as the director of KJP Traders Pty and Matthew Pillay (her son), KJP is alleged to have conducted business with the state as early as 2012, preceding her application to Sassa. Furthermore, the company is estimated to have cashed in over R80 million from the SAP Furniture contract,” said Seboka.

Whereas Khoza is alleged to have applied to Sassa on 14 September 2014, stating that she had no steady source of income and that she was surviving on R400 per month through selling perishables. On 22 September 2014, the application was approved.

“At the time the accused applied for the old age grant, she was already the sole director of three companies registered on the central supplier database (CSD) of the National Treasury. The companies are Isasalethu Construction and Office Consumables Pty Ltd, Sifikile Furniture and Projects Pty Ltd, and Siyanqoba Trading and Projects Pty Ltd.”

Over R60 million from three companies

“According to the Police Financial Systems (POLFIN) of the Saps, the three companies are recipients of various amounts of money that were paid to them by the Saps because they had tendered with the police services. Between 01 September 2014 and 31 August 2022, she is accused of having received R152 125 from Sassa while allegedly receiving over R60 million from her three companies.”

According to Seboka, Khoza did not have any authority to transact on the accounts held by her companies.

Cases postponed

It was also revealed that Kishene Chetty was the sole signatory on the accounts. Khoza was fronting for Kishene Chetty who was the beneficial owner of the three companies.

Meanwhile, the case against Sigamoney has been postponed to 10 February 2023, and she has been granted R5000 bail. She has handed in her travel documents.

The other case against Salamina Khoza has been postponed to 23 March 2023, for pretrial.

