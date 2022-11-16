Case against alleged five-month-old baby murderer postponed for consultation

Citizen Reporter

A murder case against a man who allegedly killed a five-month-old baby in North West has been postponed for consultation.

Altercation

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the 16-year-old mother was carrying the infant on her back and had an argument with the accused Lazarus Chaka Hambone, 38, on Saturday, 5 November 2022.

“He then went outside and came back with a spade, and tried to assault his niece, but ended up hitting the five-month-old baby boy.

The infant died in hospital

“The baby was taken to a local clinic where he was transported to Wolmaransstad Hospital and ultimately transferred to Tshepong Hospital, where he died due to head injuries.

Hambone will remain detained in police custody until the next court appearance for a formal bail application,” said Mamothame.

Consultation

The accused appeared at the Leeudoringstad Magistrate’s Court and a legal aid attorney requested a further postponement to consult in preparation for bail application and the court granted it.

In addition, the state will oppose bail as the accused is a parolee on a murder case that occurred in 2011.

According to police reports, Hambone was arrested on Sunday,6 November 2022 at Extension 4, Kgakala Township in Leeudoringstad.

Separate incident

In an unrelated incident last Wednesday, four children were found allegedly bludgeoned to death by their own mother at KuMhlabubomvu, in the Engcobo Local Municipality.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the 31-year-old woman had gone to sleep on Tuesday night with her children, aged between two and 11-years-old, in their home.

Reports allege that in the morning, the bodies of the four children were found battered in the rondavel where they were sleeping with their mother.

Awaiting charges

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they had been assaulted by their own mother with a sledge hammer. Consequently, they suffered serious injuries to the upper bodies,” said Kinana.

She will appear at the Engcobo Magistrates’ Court once the police officially charge her.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape mother allegedly beats four kids to death with sledgehammer