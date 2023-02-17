Three police officers and Congolese national granted bail for kidnapping and corruption

Faizel Patel

Three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers facing charges of kidnapping, corruption and defeating the ends of justice have been released on bail.

The fourth accused, a Congolese national who is also facing charges of kidnapping and corruption was, however, denied bail until his legal status in South Africa could be confirmed.

Sello Tsima (36) and Edward Magape (46) – from Wierdabrug Police Station, and Massifo Johannes Mangena (37) – from Midrand Police Station, and the Congolese national Alain Mbembe (48) appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Arrests

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said all the accused were arrested on 14 February 2023, after an identity parade was conducted.

“It is alleged that on 17 May 2021, one of the complainants and Mbembe went to Wierdabrug Police Station to open a case of housebreaking and theft against three young ladies, who were attending a house party. While at the police station, Tsima who is an investigating officer and Magape told the complainant that he should pay them an amount of R10 000 to investigate the case.”

Mahanjana said the following day Mbembe and Mangena “forcefully” took the three ladies to the Wierdabrug Police Station where they were detained overnight.

“On 19 May 2021, Tsima and Magape requested the family members to pay an amount of R10 000 to release the three ladies. After accepting the money, Tsima informed the complainant who opened the case against the three ladies that they will appear in court the following day,”

“When the complainant arrived in court, he was informed that there was no court appearance, he then proceeded to Wierdabrug Police Station to report the matter,” Mahanjana said.

Case postponed

The case has been remanded for 27 February 2023, for the state to acquire a report about Mbembe’s legal status from Home Affairs.

