Police sergeant accused of raping orphaned teen relative appears in court

The sexual harassment started when the aunt of the victim was hospitalised and the suspect would force himself on the young girl in her room.

A 49-year-old South African Police Service (Saps) sergeant attached to the Honeydew police station has appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court after being arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on allegations of rape and sexual grooming.

The officer was arrested on 23 October 2026 for the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female relative.

Sexual violations

At the time of the alleged incidents, the complainant was 14 years old and was under the care of her aunt, who was married to the suspect, after losing both her parents.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the alleged sexual violations took place between 2022 and October 2024.

“It started when the aunt of the victim was hospitalised and the suspect would force himself on the young girl in her room.”

According to Suping, the suspect allegedly threatened and intimidated the victim throughout the period of the alleged abuse.

“It is further alleged that throughout this period, the suspect intimidated and threatened the victim not to say a word about the alleged sexual act.”

Bribery

Suping said the suspect also allegedly used money to keep the victim from reporting the alleged crimes.

“The suspect also allegedly bought the victim’s silence with money.”

The suspect is facing charges of rape and sexual grooming. He was detained at the Moroka holding cells before first appearing in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 October 2026.

The court postponed the case to 28 October 2026 for a bail application.

Rape

Suping said Ipid registered 116 cases of rape committed by police officers during the 2025/2026 financial year.

“In the financial year 2025/2026, Ipid registered 116 cases of rape committed by officers.”

According to Ipid, Gauteng recorded 21 cases, making it the province with the second-highest number of rape cases after the Eastern Cape.

Ipid also recorded an increase in rape cases involving police officers, from 95 cases in the 2024/2025 financial year to 116 cases in the 2025/2026 financial year.