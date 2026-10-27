Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair pleads not guilty in Bosasa-linked trial

Nair has been charged with corruption linked to a subsidiary of Bosasa.

Suspended Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges over alleged R200 000 Bosasa-funded security upgrades at his Gauteng home, as the state began leading evidence in the high-profile trial.

Nair appeared before the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 26 October 2026.

The magistrate faces corruption charges linked to African Global or Global Technology Systems, a Bosasa subsidiary previously known as Sondolo IT.

Desmond Nair trial

The trial commenced with the state leading its evidence in chief through its first witness, who was an employee of a Bosasa subsidiary, providing evidence on the alleged installations of security upgrades at the Nair’s home.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the upgrades allegedly included an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter beams and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“The gratification was allegedly offered and received by Nair in order for him to act in a dishonest or improper manner in his influential position as an officer of the judiciary.”

The matter was adjourned to 27 October 2026 for further trial.

State capture

During the state capture inquiry in 2019, Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux testified that the magistrate allegedly accepted R200 000 worth of security system installations at his Pretoria home, including a full electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems.

Le Roux provided the commission with evidence about “special projects” he undertook at the behest of various Bosasa directors, including CEO Gavin Watson, chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, Trevor Mathenjwa, Syvion Dlamini and Papa Leshabane.

Others implicated

Idac spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Nair allegedly granted the upgrades for his influence “to act in a dishonest or improper manner”.

Nair was not the only beneficiary of sophisticated Bosasa-sponsored home security systems.

Others include then-environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe (at the time ANC secretary-general), former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni, deputy minister of correctional services Thabang Makwetla, ANC MP Vincent Smith, and the one-time procurement manager at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Mbulelo Gingcana.