Alleged SA human traffickers and illegal immigrants remanded in custody

They were arrested last month while travelling along the N11 from Groblersdal in Limpopo towards Middelburg.

The Hawks said the matter into the human trafficking case is continuing. Photo: iStock

Two South African citizens and 17 Ethiopians nationals arrested in connection with alleged human trafficking have been remanded in custody.

Ndaedzo Philemon Tshisevhe (32) and Innocent Ramarumo(32) together with the Ethiopians appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate Court last week.

Bail

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Tshisevhe and Ramarumo, who were appearing for their bail application, were remanded in custody for verification of their addresses.

“They stated that they are residing at a certain address in Musina, but during investigation it was established that there was no such address in Musina. They further indicated that they are staying in Fholovhodwe. Their case was postponed to 25 March 2024 for further verification of addresses.”

Sekgotodi said the matter of the Illegal Immigrants was divided into two court proceedings.

Illegal immigrants

“After the seventeen Illegal immigrants were taken for age determination, it was established that two were minors and fifteen adults. The minors were remanded in the Children’s Court while Social Services is taking over. Their case was remanded to 15 March 2024 and were taken to Belfast Child Care Center.

“The fifteen other illegal immigrants were transferred from preliminary inquiry to the Criminal Court and their matter was remanded to 25 March 2024 for Legal Representatives.

Sekgotodi said the investigation into the matter is continuing.

Foreign nationals and South African found guilty

Last week, four foreign nationals and a South African citizen were found guilty of corruption after fraudulently using South African citizens’ identity documents and biometrics to obtain South African passports for foreign nationals.

Police said Congolese nationals, 25-year-old Tausi Majani Kahwere and 44-year-old John Majani Kahwere, were convicted by the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week.

Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said three other accused, Bangladeshi nationals, 25-year-old Morshed Alam and 43-year-old Saiful Islam Sujon, and 42-year-old Oliver Whendle Hurriparsad, a South African national, were found guilty following a lengthy investigation by the National Serious Corruption Investigation in collaboration with Department of Home Affairs’ Counter Corruption in KZN, which resulted in a lengthy trial.

Mogale said all the accused pleaded guilty.

