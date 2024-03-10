Self-proclaimed pastor nabbed for vehicle fraud scheme

The man masquerading as a religious leader was arrested after it emerged that he had submitted fraudulent documents

The fake pastor was handcuffed by the Provincial Tracking team. Image: iStock

A 30-year-old self-proclaimed pastor from Groblersdal has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving the acquisition of a vehicle.

Police said the man who has been masquerading as a religious leader was arrested on Saturday after it emerged that he had submitted fraudulent documents in an attempt to purchase a luxury car.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the fake pastor was handcuffed by the Provincial Tracking team which was tipped off about the suspect’s activities.

“The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigation was arrested when he arrived at the car dealership in Polokwane after the bank opened a case of fraud.

Fraud

“During the arrest, police confiscated the fraudulent bank statement, proof of employment and salary advice. It was established that the suspect used the details of an unsuspecting female congregant to create a profile and forged the document,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said the suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Provincial Police Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said Saps is committed to rooting out fraud and corruption.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This arrest sends a clear message that crime does not pay and that the SAPS will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.,” said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

Policing said investigations are still continuing.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident in Pretoria

Car jamming suspects

In a separate incident, Gauteng police arrested eight suspects after a female diplomat was robbed of her handbag and other belongings in Pretoria on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng authorities believe they may have broken the back of a syndicate behind the spate of car remote jamming incidents where victims’ vehicles are jammed and their personal belongings stolen.

Mathe said all eight suspects were arrested and were found to be in possession of one firearm, three cellphone and another three vehicle jammers.

Mathe added the suspects were being processed and investigations are underway to determine if they are linked to other armed robberies and car remote jamming incidents.

ALSO READ: Hijacking suspect hit by car while running away from police on M1 highway