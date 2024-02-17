‘Hurry up and wait’? Safa on when it will pay Bafana bonuses

Safa reassured South Africans that the national team will get what is owed to them.

The South African Football Association (Safa) said bonuses promised to Bafana Bafana players would be paid out once the prize money has been received from the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

Safa was responding to concerns doing the rounds that the national soccer team would not be paid the money owed to them.

Bafana Bafana arrived back in South Africa earlier this week after finishing in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which was held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Contract signed

“We wish to confirm that a contract was signed between the association and the senior players representing the team where the payments and bonuses were agreed upon, depending on the team’s performance in the tournament, details of which remain confidential.

“This agreement was confirmed before the team departed for Afcon and all the parties were happy,” Safa said in an official statement.

“We further highlight that the payments and bonuses as agreed with the players will be paid when the prize monies are received from the Confederations of African Football (CAF),”

Don’t worry, Bafana will get paid

Safa reassured South Africans that the national team will get what is owed to them. “We as SAFA account to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the money that is awarded by the continental body. The SAFA CFO will be responsible for effecting payments to the players’ bank accounts on receipt of funds from CAF,” the association said.

Safa additionally emphasized that a significant portion of the funds will be earmarked for the ongoing advancement of football.

It said that it was imperative to note that the junior national teams currently lack sponsorship and predominantly rely on financial support from the senior national teams.

The association confirmed that these funds will facilitate enhanced access to preparatory camps and competitive fixtures, thereby fortifying the development pathway for budding talent.

Importantly, Safa also should be clarified that these funds are explicitly designated for the betterment of football and are not intended for the remuneration of members of the national executive committee or any Safa staff members.

City Press stated on Sunday that the team is to divide half of the R47 million prize money that was receiving for securing third place, guaranteeing each of them a minimum of R1 million each.