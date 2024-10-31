Sekhukhune United star to appear in court following crash that killed nine-year-old girl

According to police, the athlete’s luxury car crashed into another, in an accident that killed the young child and injured another 13-year-old in Tembisa

A Sekhukhune United player who allegedly fled the scene of a horrific head-on collision on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa on Wednesday is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said the 29-year-old driver collided with a car driven by a woman who was driving two children to school.

Child killed

EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgatho said the little girl was travelling with her mother and 13-year-old neighbour in her red Hyundai Grand i10 when they collided with the soccer star’s BMW M2.

The 9-year-old child died at the scene, while her mother and other child were injured in the accident.

In dash cam footage seen by The Citizen, the driver of the black BMW can be seen allegedly driving at high speed, crossing over into the opposite lane and crashing head-on into the red Hyundai.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) footballer allegedly fled the scene, but later turned himself in after police launched a manhunt for him.

“When Ekurhuleni Metro Police arrived at the scene we found four bottles of potent alcohol named Don Julio. A powder which we suspect could be ‘cocaine’ and ‘weed edibles’ were also found in his vehicle. A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent and fleeing the scene of the accident has been opened,” Makgatho said.

The crash came a day after Sekhukhune United claimed a 2-0 victory against Richard’s Bay at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

Soccer legend killed

Last year, Cape Town soccer legend, Lyle Johnson, was killed after he fell off the back of a bakkie in the mother city.

According to reports, Lyle had been travelling home when the accident occurred. Police said that the 28-year-old man had been sitting in the back of a bakkie, when he lost his grip and fell over

It was alleged by witnesses that when Lyle fell to the road, a taxi that had been travelling very closely behind, could not brake on time and drove over the young sporting star’s head, killing him instantly.

The taxi, however, did not stop and continued driving off.

Additional reporting by Devina Haripersad

