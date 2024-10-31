Case of Sekhukhune United soccer player delayed, as girl’s family speak of their ‘devastation’ [VIDEO]

The PSL player did not appear in court on Thursday as there was a delay with the docket.

The red Hyundai Grand i10 the little girl was travelling in. Picture: EMPD.

The uncle to the nine-year-old girl who tragically lost her life in an accident involving a Sekhukhune United soccer player said the family are shattered by her death.

The girl, Gomolemo Mavimbela, was travelling with her mother and 13-year-old neighbour in her red Hyundai Grand i10 when they collided with the soccer star’s BMW M2 on Wednesday.

She died at the scene, while her mother and the other child were injured. Her mother is reportedly fighting for her life in the ICU of a local hospital.

Watch: Uncle of deceased girl speaking outside court

[WATCH]: The uncle to the 9 year old girl who tragically lost her life in an accident involving a Sekhukhune united player, details the events.



The mother of the child is fighting for her life in ICU.

Family ‘devastated’

Speaking outside the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court where the soccer player was expected to appear, the girl’s uncle Patrick Kenkana said they are heartbroken by her death.

“We are devastated… we are not fine.”

The Sekhukhune United player initially fled the scene of the horrific head-on collision on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa but later turned himself in after police launched a manhunt.

No appearance

There has been no official statement from the club following the deadly crash.

The player did not appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as expected due to the matter not being added to the court role, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said there was a delay with the docket.

“The docket that they produced was not court-ready and as the NPA we’ve given instructions that Saps must comply with and return the docket to us tomorrow [Friday] for a decision,” Mjonondwane said.

