News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

30 Oct 2024

06:17 pm

Horror crash claims nine-year-old girl: PSL star Mogaila turns himself in to police

Bottles of alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila's BMW after he fled the scene.

Shaune Mogaila soccer tembisa crash

PSL player Shaune Mogaila handed himself over to the police on Wednesday afternoon. Pictures: Supplied and Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has turned himself in to police after fleeing the scene of a horrific head-on collision on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa on Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old Mogaila appears to have only sustained a small bruise on his forehead while a nine-year-old girl tragically lost her life.

Soccer star Shaune Mogaila involved in fatal Tembisa crash

The deceased girl’s mother and a 13-year-old neighbour were rushed to Tembisa Hospital with serious injuries.

soccer star shaune mogaila tembisa accident
The red Hyundai in which the nine-year-old girl was travelling with her mother at the time of the accident. Picture: Supplied

According to Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato, the woman was taking the children to school when her red Hyundai Grand i10 collided with Mogaila’s BMW at about 7.30am. 

Makgato confirmed that the PSL star turned himself in at the Rabie Ridge Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Agent confirms Pirates and AmaZulu interest in Mogaila

Alcohol and drugs found in BMW

She added that metro police officers found four bottles of “potent alcohol named Don Julio” in Mogaila’s car when they arrived at the scene this morning.

“Powder, which we suspect could be cocaine, and weed [cannabis] edibles were also found in his vehicle,” Makgato revealed.

“The female driver was traumatised and inconsolable. She cried about her daughter who died on the scene. By the time we as community members arrived on the scene, we had learnt that the soccer player had fled the scene,” an on-scene source told The Star.

A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, as well as fleeing the scene of an accident, has been opened. 

NOW READ: Horror EC crash claims seven: Truck driver arrested after fleeing scene [VIDEO]

Read more on these topics

Accidents Editor’s Choice Shaune Mogaila South African Premier Division (PSL)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Horror crash claims nine-year-old girl: PSL star Mogaila turns himself in to police
News ‘They handed me keys to the cells’ – Alleged insurance killer recounts day of arrest
Business Tiger Brands agrees to pay medical bills for listeriosis victims
Politics ‘Use electoral report, ANC’: Experts query party’s motives after loss
Politics WATCH: Only a united GNU can stop a ‘Jacob Zuma tsunami’, warns McKenzie

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES