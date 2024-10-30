Horror crash claims nine-year-old girl: PSL star Mogaila turns himself in to police

Bottles of alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila's BMW after he fled the scene.

PSL player Shaune Mogaila handed himself over to the police on Wednesday afternoon. Pictures: Supplied and Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has turned himself in to police after fleeing the scene of a horrific head-on collision on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa on Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old Mogaila appears to have only sustained a small bruise on his forehead while a nine-year-old girl tragically lost her life.

Soccer star Shaune Mogaila involved in fatal Tembisa crash

The deceased girl’s mother and a 13-year-old neighbour were rushed to Tembisa Hospital with serious injuries.

The red Hyundai in which the nine-year-old girl was travelling with her mother at the time of the accident. Picture: Supplied

According to Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato, the woman was taking the children to school when her red Hyundai Grand i10 collided with Mogaila’s BMW at about 7.30am.

Makgato confirmed that the PSL star turned himself in at the Rabie Ridge Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Agent confirms Pirates and AmaZulu interest in Mogaila

Alcohol and drugs found in BMW

She added that metro police officers found four bottles of “potent alcohol named Don Julio” in Mogaila’s car when they arrived at the scene this morning.

“Powder, which we suspect could be cocaine, and weed [cannabis] edibles were also found in his vehicle,” Makgato revealed.

“The female driver was traumatised and inconsolable. She cried about her daughter who died on the scene. By the time we as community members arrived on the scene, we had learnt that the soccer player had fled the scene,” an on-scene source told The Star.

A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, as well as fleeing the scene of an accident, has been opened.

NOW READ: Horror EC crash claims seven: Truck driver arrested after fleeing scene [VIDEO]