Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police found gun when accused was arrested, court told

From directions to jail: Senzo Meyiwa trial witness details whirlwind romance that ended in arrest.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday heard the details of how one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was arrested by the police.

The state called Chipane Lesley Kgaphola as the new witness to testify in respect of accused three, Mthobisi Mncube.

Mncube rented a room on Kgaphola’s property in Malvern, Johannesburg in 2015, just a few months after Meyiwa died.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot by what the state alleges were armed intruders at the Vosloorus family home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

Former landlord testifies

Kgaphola told the court Mncube and his former partner, Kagiso Tefu, moved in earlier than expected since the initial agreement was that they would move in February.

“I received payment from Mr Mncube. The couple then moved in. It was R1 600 for January,” he said.

“He didn’t specifically explain why, but he said they needed to move in and they did. They moved into room five, which is close to kitchen.”

Kgaphola said Mncube had dreadlocks.

State witnesses in the trial testified that one of the intruders alleged to be behind Meyiwa’s killing had dreadlocks.

Mncube’s lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi, previously admitted the man depicted in the pictures shown in court with dreadlocks was indeed his client in the dock.

The pictures were found on Mncube’s phone, which also had images of guns (one of which was saved under the name “my killing machine“), ammunition, an axe and a panga.

Furthermore, Kgaphola also testified on Monday that Mncube was arrested weeks after he moved in. He said Tefu continued to live on the property despite his arrest.

Following a brief adjournment, Mncube’s lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi briefly cross-examined Kgaphola before Tefu took the witness stand.

Witness give details of arrest

During her testimony, Tefu took court through how she met Mncube in January 2015.

“At the time I met him I was looking for accommodation in Johannesburg so I can closer to my work place [in Woodmead]. He suggested that we both look for a common place where we would co-habit,” she said.

The witness said Mncube paid the rent when they moved in. She said the accused was arrested two weeks later.

“It could have been on the 9th of February 2015. I think it was in the afternoon, perhaps 4pm or 5pm. I was coming from work and then I called him to meet me at the bus stop as I was carrying plastics.

“Upon my arrival, I found him waiting for me as I had been traveling with a taxi. He then took one plastic package from me because it appears he had sustained an injury in one arm. We lived in on the second street from the bus stop,” Tefu explained to the court.

Tefu said before they could reach their place, a police vehicle suddenly arrived and stopped them.

She indicated that the three police officers – two men and a women – quickly got out of the car and pointed their firearms at Mncube.

“I tried to move and they said I should stand there and put the packages down. They instructed him to lie down and started searching him. The female officer pulled me aside and told me they have been looking for him. I think at the time accused number three had already showed them where we lived,” she said.

Firearm found

The witness further said the officer later proceeded to search the room they lived in.

“One of the police officers said that he found a firearm on top of the wardrobe. He then asked the female officer to fetch the exhibit bags from the vehicle.

“Before they could put the firearm in the bag, they asked us if we knew who the firearm belonged to. I told them that I didn’t [while] accused number three didn’t reply, he just kept quiet.

“They then said we will arrest the both of us… that’s when Mncube told them that I didn’t know anything about the gun.”

She said all the furniture, including the wardrobe, that room belonged to Mncube.

Tefu told the court that police also found a box, but she did not know what was contained in it. She also did not see what happened to Mncube’s cellphone after he was arrested.

The witness revealed that she lived at the property until November or December 2015.

“I was the one paying the rent,” she replied.

Tefu added that Mncube had braided dreadlocks.

The trial will resume on Tuesday.