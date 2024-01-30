Senzo Meyiwa murder accused’s former lawyer told suspect to plead guilty, court hears

A trial-within-a-trial has been taking place in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

One of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was told by his former lawyer to enter a plea of guilt for murder, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard.

The defence on Tuesday received transcripts of the proceedings of the accused’s court appearances in connection to Meyiwa’s murder.

Transcripts

The defence had requested the transcripts and the audio recordings of the court proceedings to counter the state’s argument that accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, was not legally represented when he first appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 27 October 2020.

Ntanzi was the sole suspect who appeared in court with legal representation, as his co-accused lacked legal counsel at that time.

On Tuesday, state prosecutor George Baloyi informed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that he received the transcripts of not only 27 October, but documents for 27 November 2020 and 5 March 2021.

“Those transcripts were only made available this morning and have been [handed over] to the [defence counsel],” Baloyi said.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing accused three Mthobisi Mncube, read out the November and March transcripts, which he believed had “relevance” to the trial-within-a-trial.

Mnisi highlighted how Ntanzi was blocked from addressing the court on 27 November and was told to speak through his legal representative by the presiding officer.

The advocate also pointed out that Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako on 3 March had signalled his intention to cease representing Ntanzi because he was not paid for his services.

According to the 5 March transcript, Ntanzi told the presiding officer at the time that Mjiyako was withdrawing his services because the lawyer allegedly wanted him to plead guilty to Meyiwa’s murder.

“The reason why I want him to withdraw is because Mr Mjiyako wanted me to plead guilty to this murder and yes, I do confirm he is no longer representing me and I will proceed with legal aid,” Ntanzi told the court as per the transcript.

But state witness, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, sought to provide clarity about the matter, saying he was specifically questioned about the 27 October court appearance.

“There’s one date that was not covered and that was the date that was in dispute. The question that was put to me relates to the 27th of October 2020 and that is the date where it was said accused two said wants Mr Mjiyako to withdraw [but] the record proved he didn’t say that [on that day],” the investigating officer said.

Accused assaulted

The court previously heard that Ntanzi was represented by Mjiyako when he allegedly made a confession statement before Magistrate Vivian Cronje on 24 June 2020.

The defence, however, claimed that the accused had no attorney present on the day and that he was tortured by law enforcement officers before the confession was made.

Ntanzi is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

He has already been pointed out by at least two witnesses as one of the armed intruders who entered the Khumalo household in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014, the day the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed.

The suspect and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

