Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandile Khumalo identifies accused as intruder

Zandile Khumalo, the sister of singer Kelly Khumalo, has identified accused number two as one of those present when former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

The trial into Meyiwa’s murder continued before the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, with Khumalo taking the stand as the state’s first witness.

Court proceedings had to be briefly adjourned after Khumalo, broke down in tears on the witness stand.

Khumalo was one of the six people at her mother’s house in Vosloorus when Meyiwa was shot during an alleged botched home robbery in 2014.

Her sister Kelly Khumalo, mother Gladness Khumalo, ex-boyfriend Longwe Twala ,and two of Meyiwa’s friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, were also present.

The five men – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – were charged with the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder have pleaded not guilty.

Accused two

Continuing her account of the fateful night, Khumalo told the court two men had entered the house on 26 October, demanding cellphones and money.

She said three shots were fired. One of which struck Meyiwa, who then died at the Botshelong Hospital.

Khumalo said her mother, Madlala, and the kids stayed at Kelly’s place for a few days after the police had cordoned off their home with the yellow tape.

“The police escorted us because we were scared,” she added.

She said police took their fingerprints and DNA when they went to give their statements the following day.

The police had also asked them to assist in drawing the identikit of the intruders.

“I was the first one to make a statement, she said.

Khumalo explained that she was then taken to a room to identify the suspects, where she detailed that one of the men had dreadlocks while the other wore a hoodie.

She identified Ntanzi as the alleged intruders wearing a hoodie.

“The police then also took our fingerprints and that was it for that day.”

The witness said the police checked on them at Kelly’s house in the days that followed, as investigations into the shooting incident continued.

“A few days later, they fetched us and informed us that there were people they have arrested [so we needed to] identify them. I can’t remember when exactly that was… maybe Wednesday or Thursday during that week.”

Khumalo said her mother, Kelly, Madala and a family friend were taken to a room upon arrival at a police station in Johannesburg.

She, however, could not see the room where the parade was held.

“When I looked through the glass there’s was a person who resembled the intruder with the dreadlocks, but it was not him.”

Interrogation

Khumalo said months later, she and Longwe were called to the police station where they were interrogated in separate rooms.

She claimed their phones were taken for the second time by the police.

“They took the phones and then we went home.”

Khumalo, her mother, and Kelly were called to the Vosloorus Police Station to make additional statements in 2018.

She said they were put in separate rooms.

“In the room, I was with four or five male police officers and a female officer.”

After hours of interrogation, she said they were told to go home.

