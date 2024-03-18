‘You will s**t’: Co-accused warned suspect he would be killed after Senzo Meyiwa hit

'He also said if he hears anything he will kill me,' Bongani Ntanzi's confession stated.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

More details have emerged from the confession made by one of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Bongani Ntanzi’s second confession statement was read into the record on Monday.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where Ntanzi and his four co-accused are currently on trial for Meyiwa’s murder, previously heard that the statement was deposed before Magistrate Vivian Cronje on 24 June 2020.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his then partner, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Ntanzi has already been pointed out by at least two witnesses as one of the armed intruders who entered the Khumalo household.

Ntanzi’s confession

During proceedings, Cronje was back in the witness stand, reading out Ntanzi’s confession, which revealed how all five accused were involved in the murder of Meyiwa.

According to the introductory part in the statement, Ntanzi indicated that he was happy to make the confession, but also highlighted that he needed protection because he feared his co-accused.

“I was already pointed with a finger as a warning when this thing was done, and I was still a young boy. I’m not sure where else in Gauteng they have been arrested. I also do not trust the police since I believe they can be easily bribed,” Ntanzi, who was arrested on 16 June 2020, said.

Ntanzi detailed the events on the day of Meyiwa’s death including how he met his four co-accused at the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus.

He stated that accused three, Mthobisi “Carlos” Mncube, and accused four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, received a call from Kelly Khumalo, who allegedly paid for the hit on Meyiwa, while they were still at the hostel and then later received another call while they were in a VW Polo Vivo.

All the accused proceeded to the Khumalo house.

Ntanzi revealed that Sifisokuhle Ntuli was the driver, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was the lookout and Maphisa stood by the window, while he and Mncube entered the house.

“When we got to the house, Carlos pulled out a firearm. He ordered everyone to lie down and demanded phones and money,” the statement read.

A scuffle then ensued between Mncube and Meyiwa.

According to Ntanzi, the former Bafana Bafana captain took a chair and hit Mncube with it during the scuffle – a detail that was not mentioned in his first confession statement.

Mncube subsequently fired two shots. One of the bullets struck Meyiwa in the chest, tore the right chamber of his heart and exited through his back.

After about five minutes, the suspects fled the scene.

Ntanzi further detailed how his co-accused threatened him several times after carrying out the hit.

“Carlos pointed to Sifiso and said he must warn me if any word comes out that they were involved he would kill me. Carlos and Sifiso ordered me to go to the kitchen.”

Payment, threats

The accused said he was given R15 000 by Ntuli following discussions between the other four men.

“I was shivering since I was never involved in such a thing before. We all left the hostel in a Polo Vivo. At a stop street Maphisa and Carlos got into the other Polo Vivo vehicle and left.

“During the drive to the stop, Carlos kept pointing his finger at me, threatening me. He was also swearing because I was visibly frightened.”

Ntanzi said Mnucbe made further threats to him.

“I am telling you, you will s**t. A deal is a deal. He also said if he hears anything he will kill me. He doesn’t know my parental home but [Sibiya] knows and he will show him.”

A day later, Ntanzi was given another R30 000 by Ntuli.

“I got a total of about R45 000. This includes the initial R15 000.”

The court heard last week that a payment dispute allegedly arose between the accused, leading to a meeting at eMahlathini, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Ntanzi’s initial confession was recorded by Colonel Moholo Solomon Raphadu at the Moroka Police Station in Soweto on 19 June 2020.