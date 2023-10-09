Sketchy evidence? Senzo Meyiwa murder trial sees cop grilled on suspects’ identikits

Identikits came under scrutiny in court as the cross-examination of Constable Sizwe Zungu in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was concluded on Monday.

Slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa can be seen in this 2015 file photo during the Afcon 2015 Qualifier match between South Africa and Congo at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

The identikits of two suspects resurfacing in the cross-examination of key state witness Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu became the focus point of Monday’s court proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

This despite the defence arguing that they were not furnished with the identikit sketches by the prosecution and should not be referred to the witness as this amounted to new evidence.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Constable Zungu back on stand

Zungu, whose cross-examination concluded on Monday morning, took to the stand on 7 September at the Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, testifying that he “partied” with the five accused at Sotho Hostel in Vosloorus mere hours before the soccer star’s killing on the evening of 26 October 2014.

His testimony forms part of the state’s attempt to prove the whereabouts of the accused on the day the former Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot in an alleged botched robbery at the home of his then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi, in Vosloorus.

Meyiwa murder suspects’ identikits

On Monday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that state prosecutor George Baloyi could re-examine Zungu on the identikit sketches of the two suspected intruders who allegedly entered the Vosloorus home on the fateful night.

The identikits were digital reconstructions based on descriptions given by witnesses who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot.

Apart from Kelly and her mother, the witnesses include the singer’s sister, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends visiting from KwaZuku-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

The identikit sketches released by the police at the time of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder in 2014. Image: Supplied/ Saps

Baloyi asked that the identikit be shown again to Zungu as he testified previously that he had seen the identikit sketch compiled by Warrant Officer Amanda Steenkamp of a suspect in a newspaper at the time of Meyiwa’s murder.

Defence slams cop witness’s identikit claims

According to Zungu’s testimony, the sketch allegedly depicts murder suspect Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

The police officer said he based his claim that one of the identikit sketches was allegedly that of Ntanzi because of the way the suspect “wore his hoodie” when he saw him at the local hostel on the night of the murder.

In an attempt to cast dispersion on the accuracy of the identikit sketches, as well as Zungu’s evidence, defence lawyer Charles Mnisi put it to the constable that the picture of the alleged second intruder looked like him.

“He looks to me to have similar features as I am looking at you. It is like one says, using eyes of the beholder. To me that picture resembles you, to you it resembles accused number two, to another person it might resemble the man standing next to you,” Mnisi told Zungu during his cross-examination on Monday.

Ntanzi’s lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, weighed in, saying his client disputes he had the kind of beard depicted in the sketch.

Zungu, however, was adamant it was Ntanzi, saying he might have cut his beard.

Meyiwa murder accused deny ‘partying’ with cop at hostel

The five men currently on trial – Mthokozisi Ncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli – have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

All the accused have denied partying with Zungu at the hostel on the day of Meyiwa’s killing.

Constable sticks to his guns

The constable, however, told the court on Monday he had no motive to fabricate evidence against the accused and maintained he was telling the truth about hanging out with the accused at the hostel.

The Citizen previously reported that according to the police officer’s testimony, the accused disappeared and allegedly returned later with guns.

“The manner in which they came in made me suspicious,” he revealed in his testimony.

The trial continues.

