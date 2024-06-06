Senzo Meyiwa murder trial dragging like Orient Express, says judge after delays

The trial has now been postponed to Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023 . Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is looking to wrap up its case, however, this has been hindered by more delays.

The trial resumed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, but had to be adjourned early after state witness, Pinky Vythilingam was unable to continue with her testimony.

Vythilingam, who is a forensic supervisor at Vodacom, has been giving evidence relating to the data retrieved from the cellphones of the accused and Meyiwa.

The witness confirmed retired cellphone data analyst Lambertus Steyn’s evidence that a SIM swap had been done on Meyiwa’s phone number.

The SIM swap was done at Cellucity, located at Benmore Gardens Shopping Centre in Sandton, on 27 October 2014, a day after Meyiwa was fatally shot.

The identity of the individual who requested the SIM swap process is unknown.

Meyiwa trial postponed

On Thursday, Vythilingam’s cough worsened as she continued with her evidence-in-chief, prompting proceedings to be adjourned once again.

The witness had previously mentioned that she had been unwell recently.

The trial has now been postponed to Tuesday, 11 June, to allow the Vodacom employee to recover.

Advocate Ronnie Sibanda, who presented Vythilingam’s evidence, informed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that the state did not have any additional witnesses on standby.

Hence, the request was made to not hold sittings on Friday and Monday.

“We did not anticipate this happening. We did not line up any witnesses,” Sibanda said.

Regarding the number of witnesses the state planned to call, prosecutor George Baloyi disclosed that the state was nearing the conclusion of its case.

“We are at the beginning of the end of the state’s case. We thought maybe by the close of the term, which I think is around the 22nd of June if I’m not mistaken, we would be close to the end of the state’s case.

“But because of these delays, I think early in the next term we should be able to close the state’s case. There are a few other witnesses left,” Baloyi said.

Mokgoatlheng, in his response, highlighted that the trial has been “dragging and dragging”.

“I once did a trial for five years, but at least there were breaks in between. Now this one is like the Orient Express, it just goes on and on,” the judge remarked.

Watch the trial below:

Five men on trial

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014.

Khumalo ordered the hit on her former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, according to Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statements.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five men have pleaded not guilty.

