‘Like it or not, the legacy continues’ – Kelly Khumalo as daughter shines during soccer match [VIDEO]

Like father like daughter...

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo recently took to social media to celebrate the soccer skills of her daughter, Thingo.

The 11-year-old is following in the footsteps of her late father, former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Kelly’s home in 2014 during a home invasion—his case is still ongoing.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a video of Thingo in action, with a caption:

“That slide tackle cut through my heart—suddenly, my losses became the victory I never imagined. Like it or not, the legacy continues.

“Thank you, Coach Tumi, Moira, and the rest of the team for taking care of my Buzz Bee,” she wrote.

Kelly celebrated Thingo’s 11th birthday with a beautiful purple-themed family party earlier this month.

Kelly Khumalo: ‘Normalise praying for your kids’

Kelly is also a mother to two other children, Christian and Luna.

In another video a few days ago, she spoke about the importance of praying for children.

“They failed with you. They tried every trick in the book and failed dismally. The spells that have been cast on you failed. However, they are now going after the next best thing, which is your children…

“As a parent, it is your duty to protect your children—their energy, their innocence, and everything that is them. Normalise spiritually cleansing and praying for your babies,” she said.

