Soccer soul: Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo’s daughter Thingo channels dad [VIDEOS]

'Like father, like daughter': Proud mom Kelly Khumalo shared a clip of Thingo Meyiwa slaying it on the soccer field with her nifty footwork.

Senzo Meyiwa on the field as Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeper and the late soccer star’s daughter with Kelly Khumalo, Thingo, in action on the field. Pictures: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images and Instagram screengrab/ kellykhumaloza

Award-winning songstress Kelly Khumalo recently shared a video of a soccer match in which her children – Thingo Meyiwa and Christian Khumalo – both netted several goals.

The 10-year-old Thingo is the Esphambwaneni hitmaker’s daughter with slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Thingo was only seven months old when her father was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at the house of his then-girlfriend Kelly’s mother in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on 26 October 2014.

A photo posted by singer Kelly Khumalo with Senzo Meyiwa and her sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede on her Instagram account on 26 October 2014, the day the soccer star was murdered. The caption reads: “My sister photo bombing our picture”. Picture: Instagram/ kellykhumaloza

At the time of his tragic death, the 27-year-old Senzo was married to Mandisa Mkhize, with whom he also had a daughter, Nana.

The high-profile murder trial of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper is currently underway at the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria.

WATCH: Kelly and Senzo’s daughter Thingo shows off soccer skills

Apart from her father’s ball sense, Thingo is also the spitting image of the former Bafana Bafana captain, with fans commenting on the likeness by calling her “Senzo’s replica”.

Senzo Meyiwa and his daughter with Kelly Khumalo, Thingo. Pictures: Jacques Nelles/ Gallo Images and Instagram/ kellykhumaloza

Kelly’s pride and joy at her children’s achievements on the soccer field is on clear display in the caption of her Instagram post.

A proud mom. Thingo scored 3 goals, Christian scored 4 #SoccerMom.

Mzansi reacts: ‘It’s in her DNA’

In reaction to the gospel singer’s post, fans marvelled at Thingo channelling her dad on the soccer field.

Zineod: “I’m sure she feels like girls are not challenging her enough. You can see it’s in her DNA. Wooow, she is amazing. History is going to be rewritten. Please keep supporting her mummy. The star was born.”

_uzoie: “Like father like daughter, Thingo”.

muofhe_kv: “Oh wow, I’ve always looked forward to the day you posted Thingo playing soccer. This made me so happy.”

WATCH: Daddy’s girl Thingo

Last year, Kelly also shared a video clip of Thingo showing off her nifty footwork. Take a look…

Kelly and Thingo: Life without Senzo

In an episode of Kelly’s reality TV show that aired on Showmax Life with Kelly, Thingo and her mother spoke about life without Senzo.

Kelly Khumalo has previously said that her daughter with the late Senzo Meyiwa is her ‘best friend’. Picture: Instagram/ kellykhumaloza

“My daughter not having a dad will never be something that sits well with me. I look at her, and my heart just sinks. If you miss him, it’s okay to miss him too. So, how do you feel?” Kelly asked her daughter.

“Sad because he’s not here,” replied Thingo.

And Baby Luna makes three…

Kelly shares Christian with rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

The singer welcomed her third baby, Luna, in April 2023.

Reports suggest that former Kaizer Chiefs player Mthokozisi Yende – who was Kelly’s boyfriend for three years – is the father of her third child, Luna, who was born in April 2023.

