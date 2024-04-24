Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer feels threatened after men try to enter his yard

Attorney Thulani Mngomezulu also raised concerns about Chico Twala’s comments in an interview this week.

One of the defence attorneys in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is concerned about his safety after a trespassing incident at his residence involving two individuals.

This was heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

‘This is what happens in SA’

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng revealed that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s attorney, Thulani Mngomezulu, informed him about the incident.

“There is a disturbing message I received from Mr Mngomezulu which he suspects arises from the fact that he is a counsel in this matter.

“It appears there persons who visited his home in the morning. Fortunately when they wanted to enter the premises of Mr Mngomezulu, the dogs barked,” Mokgoatlheng said.

According to the judge, Mngomezulu stated that the two people were unknown to him. The attorney also believes the trespassing is connected to the trial.

“He suspects they were out to harm, injure or kill him because this is what happens in South Africa.”

Mokgoatlheng indicated that Mngomezulu was entitled to police protection.

“Mr Mngomezulu maybe you should lay a charge with the police so that it is realised that you are being assailed when you are performing your job as an officer of this court.”

Chicco Twala interview

Mngomezulu also raised concerns about renowned record producer Chico Twala’s comments in an interview this week.

“He said I lack competency and he doesn’t know why I am drawing him into this court.”

Twala told Kaya FM on Tuesday that that he felt his name was being unjustly implicated in the trial.

This came after Mngomezulu revealed details from Sifiso Meyiwa’s affidavit, which alleged that the musician’s son, Longwe Twala, was responsible for the murder of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Longwe was one of the people at the Vosloorus residence where Meyiwa was fatally shot on 26 October 2014.

He was dating Zandile Khumalo, the sister of Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, at the time.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing Mthobisi Mncube, indicated on Wednesday that the defence intends to call Longwe to testify in court if the state did not do so.

Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting Khumalo at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on 26 October 2014.

According to Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statements, Khumalo ordered the hit on Meyiwa.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Fisokuhle Ntuli and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are on trial for the footballer’s murder.

All five men have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

