Six in court for R400 million tender fraud at Eskom and Sasol

The accused allegedly falsified financial records to secure a B-BBEE tender at Eskom back in 2017.

The Hawks have arrested six suspects for fraud, theft, and money laundering linked to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment tenders at Eskom and Sasol

The arrests on Thursday stem from extensive investigations into fraudulent activities involving NJM Treatment and NDE Services (Pty) Ltd and other entities.

Fraudulent tenders

The suspects include Mark Smith (61), Alexander Roditis (45), Vanessa Chungu (43), Raymond Crozier (62), Phillip Le Roux (56), Ronald Hoy (58) from NJM Treatment, NDE Services, Dasmar Engineering and Thermo Jet.

They appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday and were released on R20 000 bail each.

The case has been postponed to 29th November 2024, for disclosure of docket contents.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the investigation revealed that the directors of NJM Heat Treatment and NDE Services misrepresented themselves to Eskom by submitting fraudulent tenders for supply of goods.

‘R400 million loss’

Mogale said the criminal investigation under a case that was registered at Johannesburg central police station in September 2023.

“They falsely claimed to have a valid shareholders agreement and engaged in fronting practices, violating the B-BBEE Act.

“In October 2017, the directors knowingly submitted falsified financial records to Eskom to secure a tender, leading to fraudulent activities. The South Gauteng High Court heard the case, where suspects admitted to presenting false information to Eskom,” Mogale said.

Mogale added that similar fraudulent activities were identified in their dealings with Sasol, resulting in the termination of NJM’s services.

“The potential loss to both entities is estimated at over R400 million.”

Arrests welcomed

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrests.

“We urge all businesses to desist from corrupt actions and maintain transparency and integrity in their operations. Corruption has severe legal consequences, be it in the private or public sector and it undermines trust and credibility. Upholding ethical standards is crucial for a fair and just society,” Lebeya said.

