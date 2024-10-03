Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange gets five years jail time after guilty plea for fraud

Former Steinhoff chief financial officer (CFO) Andries “Ben” la Grange has been sentenced to five years in prison.

La Grange appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, where the ruling was delivered.

He initially faced charges of racketeering, fraud, and failure to report fraudulent activities.

In June, he was granted bail of R150 000 under strict conditions.

After previously signalling his intention to plead not guilty, La Grange has now entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud.

La Grange was accused of playing a significant role in the financial misconduct that led to Steinhoff’s collapse in 2017.

The former CFO falsified financial statements between 2014 and 2016.

In 2022, he was fined R2 million by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for violating listing rules.

NPA’s second conviction on Steinhoff

La Grange’s sentencing is the second conviction the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured in relation to Steinhoff.

Gerhardus Diedricks Burger, an associate of former Steinhoff chief executive officer (CEO) Markus Jooste, also agreed to a plea deal with the state.

Burger received a five-year suspended sentence last week after pleading guilty to insider trading.

Former Steinhoff legal head Stéhan Grobler is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Grobler revealed in an affidavit he deposed that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges and will prove his innocence.

He is currently out on bail and must notify the investigating officer if he intends to leave Gauteng.

Grobler was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

Markus Jooste death

The NPA and Hawks have been investigating Steinhoff following an audit that revealed the company had allegedly inflated its profits by R100 billion between 2009 and 2017.

Jooste, the mastermind, allegedly died by suicide in March this year, after being notified of the arrest warrants secured by the law enforcement agencies.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) had fined Jooste R475 million the day before his death.

