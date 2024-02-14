Senior Eskom technician arrested for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering

Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru allegedly misrepresented himself and conducted business with Eskom.

Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru was handcuffed by the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Corruption Investigation on Tuesday. Photo: The Hawks

The Hawks have arrested a 51-year-old senior Eskom technician for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

It is understood Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru was handcuffed by the Hawks Middelburg-based Serious Corruption Investigation on Tuesday for alleged fraud to the tune of R14,000.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Ramaru allegedly misrepresented himself and conducted business with Eskom.

Conflict of interest

“The matter was reported to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). During investigation, SIU discovered that the accused failed to declare conflict of interest to Eskom, whilst investigations revealed that he was a shareholder at a company called MXO Logistics cc.

“The company was conducting business with Eskom. This was discovered on the declaration forms and tender documents submitted by MXO Logistics cc to Eskom. As a result Eskom suffered an actual loss of R14,940,” Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said the matter was referred to the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Corruption Investigation for further investigation.

“Investigation was finalised and the case was referred for decision. A warrant of arrest for the Eskom technician was authorised and executed on Tuesday, 13 February, hence the court appearance. The accused was released on R10 000.00 bail. The case is remanded to the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court on 19 February 2024.”

