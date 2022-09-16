Soweto Hostel mass murderer sentenced to six life terms

Faizel Patel

A man convicted of murdering six people at the Jabulani Hostel in Soweto will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to six life terms.

Sipho Mabasa appeared in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday where the sentence was handed down.

He was part of a three-man crew who ambushed seven other men who were sitting inside a shack at the hostel.

Sentencing

Imposing the sentence, Judge Cassim Moosa said Mabaso’s actions were merciless, heinous, cold-blooded, wretched, cruel and callous.

“The accused displayed an absolute flagrant disregard for the sanctity of human life by his conduct,” said Moosa.

Moosa said there was no compelling evidence to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

“The killing of the six deceased was a senseless killing of defenseless people,” Moosa said.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Gauteng Regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mabasa was further sentenced to 25 years for possession of unlicensed firearms, 15 years for attempted murder, and three years for possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Arrest

“Mabasa was arrested by the Lenasia South African Police Service (SAPS), on 16 June 2020, in possession of a pistol and ammunition. He was then linked to the Jabulani murder case, through ballistics evidence.

“Detective Sergeant Banele Gavin Ndlovu, working together with a multidisciplinary team, consisting of the Murder and Robbery squad and the Johannesburg Tactical Response Team, worked tirelessly to gather circumstantial evidence as the survivors could not identify the three men that attacked them when they were having a birthday celebration, leaving six people dead and one of the victims partially disabled.”

Sentence Welcomed

Mjonondwane said state prosecutor Advocate Rachel Kau argued that the use of unlawful firearms to deprive citizens of their right to life was prevalent and that our courts need to nip this increasing criminality in the bud by imposing stringent sentences.

“The NPA acknowledges the continuous efforts of dedicated police officers like Detective Sergeant Ndlovu, that add value to the work done by committed prosecutors of Advocate Kau’s caliber. Society continues to depend on these fruitful partnerships to feel safe,” Mjonondwane said

