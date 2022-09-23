Police arrest two suspects linked to Soweto tavern shooting

Citizen Reporter

The Police in Gauteng have confirmed that two suspects that have been linked to the July 2022, Nomzamo shooting incident have been arrested.

One of the suspects was arrested in Johannesburg on Thursday by National Crime Intelligence officers, who was later linked to the Soweto tavern shooting.

“The suspect was handed over to Gauteng’s Murder and Robbery Investigating Team for further handling. He then led the team to one of his accomplices who was arrested in Northern Cape on 23 September 2022,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

“The team proceeded to arrest two more suspects, linked to a murder case for an incident that occurred in Kliptown in October 2021 where a Lesotho musician was killed. He is also linked to another murder and attempted murder case that occurred in Orlando in May 2022.”

ALSO READ: Manhunt underway for men linked to Soweto tavern shooting

The fourth suspect was arrested on a warrant of arrest for a double murder incident that occurred in Doornkop in 2021, where two Basotho nationals were killed.

All four suspects will be appearing at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 September 2022.

The shooting took place on 10 July 2022, where a group of armed men reportedly entered a local tavern and started shooting randomly, claiming the lives of 15 people.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika following the incident, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said preliminary investigations indicated armed suspect/s – who fled in a Toyota Quantum – opened fire at patrons in the tavern while “they were enjoying themselves”.

“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots… others thought it was outside and then when they saw that some people are dropping dead inside others pretended as if they are also injured or dead,” he explained.

“The person or persons just fired randomly so they didn’t target anybody. It is clear that these people were determined… they wanted to kill. For what reason nobody knows [but] we will continue with the investigations until we establish a motive.”

READ NEXT: Soweto tavern killing update: Deaths rise to 15 as two shot in Katlehong