Thabo Bester: Co-accused can still turn state witness

During his last court appearance on 5 May in the Free State High Court before Judge Cagney Musi, Judge President of the Free State, the court heard that Thabo Bester’s legal representation withdrew from the case.

Bester then continued to address the court on several issues. During his rant, he made some serious allegations against the Department of Correctional Services. He also alleged that there was a political ploy against his case and said that his co-accused are innocent in the matter.

What can we expect?

On Wednesday morning, legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala told eNCA that if Bester has acquired legal representation, the court would need confirmation that he will be able to pay his legal fees throughout the court case.

To Bester’s allegation that he is not allowed to have any consultation with his legal representative in the absence of the Department of Correctional Services employees and that phone calls are recorded, Zikala said the court can intervene by ordering prison authorities to allocate a place and time for the detainee to consult with his legal team in private. He also can be provided with consultation rooms at the court.

To a question as to whether Bester’s monologue at his previous court appearance can be used against him by the state, Zikalala answered that evidence can only be given under oath.

“If he hasn’t been sworn in, nothing he says can be used against him,” said Zikalala.

He further said that it’s not too late for any of Bester’s co-accused to turn state witness. Should this happen, the individual will be excused from the trial while the others continue to defend themselves.

Bester’s co-accused include Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, his driver Xanda Moyo, camera technicians Teboho Lipholo and James Lipholo, G4S employees Motanyane Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Senohe Matsoara.

They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

