Thabo Bester: ‘We’re going around in circles,’ says judge

Bester was represented in court on Wednesday by a new legal counsel after his previous lawyer, Mohamed Seedat, withdrew from the case.

Thabo Bester during his previous appearance in court on 5 June. Picture: Gallo Images

The convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his eight co-accused appeared in the Free State High Court for a pre-trial hearing in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

He was represented in court by new legal counsel after his previous lawyer, Mohamed Seedat, withdrew from the case due to difficulties in consulting with Bester and the financial burden involved.

Advocate Lerato Moela requested to consult Bester at the court after Bester previously alleged that he is not allowed to have any consultation with his legal representative in the absence of the Department of Correctional Services employees and that phone calls are recorded.

Moela’s request was to have access to his client until the close of business on Wednesday.

Judge Cagney Musi, Judge President of the Free State, pointed out the practical implications as he still needs to be transported back to the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria where he is being detained. He requested to discuss the issue in chambers.

Moela then addressed the court about concerns regarding Bester, including the head of the Emergency Support Team (EST) “making things difficult for my client during consultation sessions”.

Judge Musi replied that they were going around in circles.

“Earlier this morning when you were in my chambers, you asked me for time to consult with your client, which you did. I don’t understand your argument regarding the difficulties of consulting with him. You did so this morning right here in the courtroom.”

The accused

Bester’s co-accused include Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, his driver Xanda Moyo, camera technicians Teboho Lipholo and James Lipholo, G4S employees Motanyane Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Senohe Matsoara.

Bester faces charges related to escaping from prison, while his co-accused are charged with defeating the ends of justice and aiding an inmate’s escape. Bester, Magudumana and Moyo remain in custody.

The case is postponed to 31 July for another attempt at a pre-trial hearing.

