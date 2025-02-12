Pollsmoor escapee back behind bars after prison break

Yanga Wayithi had been assigned to a work team responsible for maintaining the facility’s grounds when he escaped.

A 35-year-old who escaped from the Pollsmoor Correctional Centre is back behind bars.

Yanga Wayithi, serving a six-month imprisonment for theft and trespassing, was rearrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the rearrest of Wayithi.

Wayithi back in prison

Nxumalo said the rearrest followed a coordinated law enforcement operation.

“Wayithi was apprehended at approximately 01.30am on Wednesday, 12 February 2025. He is now back in custody at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre and will face additional charges related to his escape from lawful custody.”

‘Full-scale investigation’ underway

The national commissioner of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale, commended the swift action taken by the officials involved.

“This arrest reaffirms our commitment to upholding the integrity of the correctional system. We remain resolute in ensuring that all offenders are held accountable, and that public safety remains our top priority.”

Nxumalo said a “full-scale investigation” is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Wayithi’s escape.

“Appropriate measures will be taken against any lapses identified. Additionally, security protocols at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre are under review to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Tighter security

Meanwhile, the plan to tighten prison security has left much to be desired, said members of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services.

Officials from the Department of Correctional Services (DSC) appeared before the committee on Tuesday to relay the action plan they were forced to formulate by the public protector.

Following Thabo Bester’s escape from the privately-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022, DCS has faced pressure to revise its inmate monitoring strategies.

DCS officials acknowledged that privately-run prisons do not have policies in line with the department.

The revised policy includes guided support for wardens, greater communication with the Department of Justice, and identification of high-risk detainees awaiting trial or conviction.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

