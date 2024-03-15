Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

15 Mar 2024

02:08 pm

The show will go on… Bester and Magudumana’s application to interdict Showmax’s doccie fails

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana’s application to interdict the broadcast of Showmax’s Tracking Thabo...

The four-part investigation of the Tracking Thabo Bester series screens in two halves on Showmax on 15 and 22 March 2024. Photo: Showmax

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana’s application to interdict the broadcast of Showmax’s Tracking Thabo Bester documentary.

This means the documentary will be available on the streaming platform at 4pm this Friday afternoon.

The battle to stop the docu-series about Bester on Showmax is was heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday with Judge Stuart Wilson presiding over the matter.

Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana have each approached the high court to stop the documentar

Wilson said the Bester and Magudumana have shown no legal basis for their application.

He said Bester and Magudumana’s papers show a “generalised anxiety” about the Showmax documentary and they have failed to show that they will suffer real prejudice if the documentary airs.

“As a result, their bids to interdict the documentary broadcast must fail.”

“Wilson declined to order costs against Bester and Magudumana in the case, after pointing out that they were both inmates.”

ALSO READ: Bester ‘aggrieved’ for not profiting from Showmax’s doccie, says Multichoice

Read more on these topics

Nandipha Magudumana Showmax Thabo Bester

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts SCA grants Motsoaledi leave to appeal ZEP matter
News Magashule refutes claims he failed to process state capture related reports
Local News Manhunt continues for kidnappers and Brits teenagers
Local News Two Mozambican women come under fire on Mbombela highway
Courts Senzo Meyiwa: Court rules that accused made confessions freely and voluntarily

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe