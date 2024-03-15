The show will go on… Bester and Magudumana’s application to interdict Showmax’s doccie fails

The four-part investigation of the Tracking Thabo Bester series screens in two halves on Showmax on 15 and 22 March 2024. Photo: Showmax

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana’s application to interdict the broadcast of Showmax’s Tracking Thabo Bester documentary.

This means the documentary will be available on the streaming platform at 4pm this Friday afternoon.

The battle to stop the docu-series about Bester on Showmax is was heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday with Judge Stuart Wilson presiding over the matter.

Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana have each approached the high court to stop the documentary.

Wilson said the Bester and Magudumana have shown no legal basis for their application.

He said Bester and Magudumana’s papers show a “generalised anxiety” about the Showmax documentary and they have failed to show that they will suffer real prejudice if the documentary airs.

“As a result, their bids to interdict the documentary broadcast must fail.”

“Wilson declined to order costs against Bester and Magudumana in the case, after pointing out that they were both inmates.”

