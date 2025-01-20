Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]

The charges stem from an incident in December 2019. Maweni is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bottle.

South African sangoma and reality TV star Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Mofokeng, who claims she is expecting twins, is facing allegations of assault from nearly five years ago.

Maweni appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday. The 39-year-old traditional healer was arrested on Sunday during a coordinated operation by the Gauteng cold case unit and counter-intelligence investigators.

The charges stem from an incident in December 2019. Maweni is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bottle in Moroka, Soweto.

Court allows full media coverage despite objections

News24 reported that before the court proceedings started on Monday, Marcia Makuse, Maweni’s lawyer, objected to the media’s request to televise the case and take photos or videos of her client.

Makuse argued that allowing this could affect Maweni’s right to a fair trial. She also pointed out that Mawenie is a mother of four young children, aged 12, 8, 7, and 6, whose education could be disrupted.

“The repercussions of this case could extend to her ability to provide for her children and run her business effectively. If her clients were to read and hear negative things about her, that would affect her career,“ Makuse said.

She also informed the court that Mofokeng is pregnant with twins, stating, “She is in her first trimester”.

Makuse further claimed that Mofokeng was unaware the police were looking for her. She only found out when she was requested to report to the Mondeor police station on Sunday.

However, prosecutor Tsakane Tsautse supported the media’s request, arguing that the case was already public knowledge. She dismissed suggestions that the charges were merely speculative, stating: “It is not speculation; the accused has been arrested and is now before the court.”

Magistrate Rozelle Khaye dismissed the application and allowed the media to record and film the proceedings.

Bail hearing postponed, Maweni remains in custody

Gogo Maweni made her first appearance at the Protea Magistrate Court today facing assault GBH charges from 2019.



Her matter was remanded to next Monday for bail application.



[READ]:https://t.co/TVojwkgCpk pic.twitter.com/rhBRAOZkay — ZiMoja Lezinto (@ZimojaL) January 20, 2025

According to EWN, the courtroom was full, with Maweni’s family members sitting on one side, looking anxious.

However, Maweni entered the dock looking relaxed.

Khaye postponed the case for a bail application.

“Your matter is postponed to Monday, 27 January 2025, for formal bail application. Until then, you will be in custody with no bail,” she stated.

NOW READ: Gogo Maweni allegedly arrested for grievous assault