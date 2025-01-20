Gogo Maweni allegedly arrested: 2019 assault allegation resurfaces

Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, was allegedly arrested on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen on Monday that a well-known traditional healer was charged with assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm. The incident allegedly took place in 2019.

The traditional healer is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday.

Gogo Maweni’s social media showdown

Gogo Maweni is a well-known South African traditional healer (sangoma), TV personality, and businesswoman. She became famous through the Mzansi Magic reality show Izangoma Zodumo, which gives viewers a closer look at the lives of traditional healers in South Africa.

Maweni has been a subject of controversy, particularly concerning her personal life and practices. She has been accused of using witchcraft against her former partners, leading to public disputes. Additionally, she has faced allegations related to serious criminal cases, though details remain limited.

Maweni has also made headlines for her public feud with fellow sangoma and TV star Gogo Skhotheni (Patricia Motsoeneng). The two had a heated argument on social media, with both throwing accusations at each other. However, by January 2025, they had patched things up and publicly apologised for their bitter dispute.

The sangoma with a twist

Aside from her TV work, she’s a successful entrepreneur running businesses like Gogo Maweni Traditional Healers, Gogo Maweni Herbal Store, and Gogo Maweni Consultancy. These businesses focus on traditional healing, natural remedies, and holistic health.

She maintains an active presence on social media platforms, sharing insights into her life and work.

Maweni is married to Sabelo Mgube, a social media influencer and entrepreneur. The couple celebrated their traditional wedding in August 2024, marking a big moment in their relationship.

