By Getrude Makhafola
8 Jun 2023
5:16 am
‘False and unreliable’: Court throws out breathalyser test, orders employee’s reinstatement

A labour lawyer, however, says breathalyser tests are vital and have been upheld in other court judgments.

A Labour Court ordered the reinstatement of an employee after he was fired for testing positive for alcohol. Photo: iStock
A mineworker fired for allegedly arriving at work drunk might get his job back after the Labour Court deemed his breathalyser results as false and unreliable. However, a labour law expert said employers and courts rely heavily on these tests and won't abandon them because of the court outcome. The case was brought by mining company Samancor Chrome seeking to have the employee's arbitration award reviewed and set aside. ALSO READ: Minister Kubayi illegally fired employee after getting stuck in a lift, court finds This came after an arbitrator held that the dismissal was substantively unfair, ordering that he be...

