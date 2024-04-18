Cheers … in more ways than one

Winemaking – and the tasting of the product – has always been more of an art than a science, although viticulturists and winemakers will tell you otherwise.

Wasn’t there once a theory about wine – that if the grapes had suffered through extremes of climate or poor soil, then the taste would be more sublime?

But an intangible part of the wine experience is the story behind it, so perhaps that theory has validity in that sense.

Science, though, is taking the main stage in winemaking these days, as many estates in both Europe and the “New World” are beginning to realise they need to be better prepared for climate change.

Today, we run a fascinating story about how estates in the Western Cape are being remade to better help them withstand the consequences of climate change … in this case, the severe flooding which has hit the province in recent times.

A far bigger threat to wine, we would guess, will be demographics.

Wine is largely enjoyed by older people and the younger generations – those raised on tech and the internet – just don’t seem to have the same desire for the fruit of the vine.

Climate change? Maybe vineyards should prepare for market change…