Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 Apr 2024

04:30 am

Cheers … in more ways than one

Winemaking – and the tasting of the product – has always been more of an art than a science, although viticulturists and winemakers will tell you otherwise.

Wine

Photo: iStock

Wasn’t there once a theory about wine – that if the grapes had suffered through extremes of climate or poor soil, then the taste would be more sublime?

Winemaking – and the tasting of the product – has always been more of an art than a science, although viticulturists and winemakers will tell you otherwise.

ALSO READ: Stellar line-up of wines go under the hammer

But an intangible part of the wine experience is the story behind it, so perhaps that theory has validity in that sense.

Science, though, is taking the main stage in winemaking these days, as many estates in both Europe and the “New World” are beginning to realise they need to be better prepared for climate change.

Today, we run a fascinating story about how estates in the Western Cape are being remade to better help them withstand the consequences of climate change … in this case, the severe flooding which has hit the province in recent times.

ALSO READ: Opulence without ostentation: Finding the epitome of elegance in the Cape Winelands

A far bigger threat to wine, we would guess, will be demographics.

Wine is largely enjoyed by older people and the younger generations – those raised on tech and the internet – just don’t seem to have the same desire for the fruit of the vine.

Climate change? Maybe vineyards should prepare for market change…

Read more on these topics

alcohol drinking red wine wine

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business ‘Notoriously over-optimistic’ – energy expert says more work needs to be done to end load shedding
Elections DA warned it may lose Muslim votes due to its perceived pro-Israel stance
Courts WATCH: Zuma’s private prosecution against Downer, Maughan struck from the roll (VIDEO)
Local News Allegations of neglect at Ermelo old age home: Families, SAVF speak out
Celebs And Viral ‘Where is my mom?’- Musician Langa Mavuso recounts 11-hour hijacking ordeal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe