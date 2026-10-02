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Warrant of arrest stayed after Mapisa-Nqakula misses corruption trial

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Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

2 minute read

2 October 2026

11:49 am

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This is not the first time that health concerns have affected the progress of the proceedings.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

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A warrant of arrest has been issued but stayed against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after she failed to appear in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to continue her corruption trial on Friday, 2 October 2026.

The matter was expected to continue with Mapisa-Nqakula still under cross-examination on the witness stand, with her legal representative, Siyabulela Mapoma, handing in a medical certificate and requesting a delay.

The state, however, asked the court to authorise a warrant of arrest after she failed to attend court.

The court granted the request and ordered that the warrant be stayed until her next appearance.

Her absence comes just days after proceedings were interrupted on Tuesday when Mapisa-Nqakula took ill while giving evidence.

This is not the first time that health concerns have affected the progress of the proceedings, with previous court appearances also marked by claims of ill-health.

Following Friday’s postponement, the trial is set down for further proceedings from 11 to 20 November 2026, and from 30 November to 4 December 2026.

Mapisa-Nqakula corruption allegations

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019.

The alleged offences date back to her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans, a position she held from June 2012 until August 2021.

The case was initiated after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and current Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa filed a criminal complaint.

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Following her arrest in April 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role in parliament.

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