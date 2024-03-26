With verdict against MK, ‘hell will break loose’

With the Electoral Court set to hand down judgment on the legal battle between the ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party today, the ruling will give them direction ahead of the 29 May elections. The judgment was expected yesterday, but was postponed until 9am today at the High Court in Johannesburg. Important outcome is unbiased According to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, director of Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution, the delay was probably to make sure the judgment was thorough and because it was important the outcome was unbiased. “What is the point of the engagement…

With the Electoral Court set to hand down judgment on the legal battle between the ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party today, the ruling will give them direction ahead of the 29 May elections.

The judgment was expected yesterday, but was postponed until 9am today at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Important outcome is unbiased

According to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, director of Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution, the delay was probably to make sure the judgment was thorough and because it was important the outcome was unbiased.

“What is the point of the engagement if there is an incorrect ruling?” he asked. “If the rationale behind the delay is to be thorough then so be it.”

The ANC was challenging the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) registration of the MK party, which former president Jacob Zuma had publicly endorsed. The ANC argued the MK’s party registration was unlawful.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula previously said the ANC was challenging the MK party on two fronts, the patent and to deregister the new party.

Mbalula said the party which called itself “uMkhonto weSizwe” was meant to confuse the voters, that it was daylight robbery and was a looting of ANC assets.

Case criticised by Zuma

Members of the MK party had also been seen attacking the courts and the IEC following the legal action and Zuma, the MK party leader, criticised the case brought by the ANC to the Electoral Court to have his party removed from the ballot paper.

Visvin Reddy, leader of MK in KwaZulu-Natal, said civil war may break out if the party was not allowed to campaign and be on the IEC ballot paper.

Breakfast said even though there had been some threats, it would be interesting to see the national consequence of this.

“There has to be some serious threat, that if things don’t go the MK’s way, then hell will break loose,” he said.

“I just think that our law enforcement agencies must be on standby, because this is a serious matter but I am confident in the judiciary system.

Judiciary must not be under threat or fear

“There has been criticism in the past but the judiciary must not be under threat or fear anything.

“It must make a decision based on the objectivity of the case in question.

“But the national consequence will be very interesting. “Unfortunately, it will be win-lose, it cannot be a win-win situation.”

The MK was registered on 7 September and launched Soweto on 16 December. The party was named after the former armed wing of the ANC.

