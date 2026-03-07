Woman in court for 19 097 charges over R500m illicit financial scheme

The woman through her company operated under the guise of a travel agency made bookings on behalf of travellers by utilising the eNett platform.

A 51-year-old woman, a naturalised South African citizen, is facing 19 097 criminal charges relating to illicit cross-border money transfers allegedly amounting to R500 million during her first court appearance.

Zhang Ying Potgieter was arrested on Wednesday, 04 March 2026 and appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Charges

Potgieter has been charged with contravention of the Exchange Control Act, 1961, read with the Currency and Exchanges Act 9 of 1933

She was granted R70 000 bail with strict conditions.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Potgieter’s arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

“It is alleged that the accused, through her company Blue Planet Travel Services (Pty) Ltd, operated under the guise of a travel agency making bookings on behalf of travellers by utilising the eNett platform.”

eNett

The eNett platform is used to accept money from a payer (traveller) and allocates what is known as a Virtual Account Number (VAN) to a specific traveller.

The eNett VAN is an automatically generated Mastercard number used for supplier payments. It can include payment parameters such as the amount, currency, date, and merchant, making it a more secure way to pay or be paid. This VAN can only be used where Mastercard is accepted.

ALSO READ: Former ANC MP Vincent Smith sentenced to seven years in jail for corruption

Investigations

Mogale said investigations revealed a grim picture.

“Investigations conducted by the complainant revealed that Blue Planet Travel Services (Pty) Ltd allegedly received large sums of money from more than 150 individuals and entities who intended to move funds abroad without following the prescribed legal channels and to avoid paying duties and taxes.

“These individuals and entities allegedly deposited significant amounts of money into accounts owned, controlled, or linked to the company,” Mogale said.

Warning

Potgieter is expected to reappear before the same court on 21 April 2026.

The Gauteng Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Ebrahim Kadwa, warned that the Hawks will “fight tooth and nail to ensure that South Africa combats illicit financial flows and avoids greylisting.”

ALSO READ: Senior SANDF member in the dock for R1.5m bribe attempt