Saps stands with Interpol to honour fallen police officers

Flags were flying at half-mast on Saturday, while police vehicles have switched on their blue lights in tribute.

Police officers in South Africa are coming under increased attack in the country, with over 20 men and women in blue being killed during the last financial year.

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Saturday joined police organisations around the world in honouring and remembering all the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty on the Interpol International Day of Remembrance for Fallen Officers.

Wave of blue

On this day, a wave of blue was felt across the world, with flags flying at half-mast at all police stations, and all police vehicles had their blue lights turned on in tribute.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said policing is one of the few professions on earth where the “decision to protect our communities can cost a police officer everything.”

“As a result, between 01 April 2024 and 31 March 2025, the Saps lost 27 police officers who died in the line of duty. 19 of them were shot and killed, seven died in motor vehicle accidents and one was hit by a blunt object to the upper body.”

Arrests

Mathe said the Hawks have arrested 263 police killers since 2023.

The arrests have led to 75 life sentences and a combined 2 799 years in prison handed down to each of the police killers.

“In ensuring the safety of our members on duty, the Saps strives to secure our members’ safety by making sure that they are adequately trained, have sufficient resources, including working tools of trade, to respond to the call of duty, Mathe said.”

The law

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, urged officers to always act within the confines of the law when they have to defend and protect the communities that they serve.

“Police are urged to be proactive in their approach, stay disciplined, and utilise intelligence-driven as well as tactical skills to track down violent criminals. Work closely with our communities to ensure we rid our streets of violent criminals and organised syndicates.

“Lastly, do not die with the tools that we have given you. When Action is required, act decisively so within the confines of the law,” said Masemola.

Saps said the international day of remembrance is about “recommitting ourselves to the values of the Batho Pele principles for which our fallen officers stood.”

