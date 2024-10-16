Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

16 Oct 2024

07:52 am

Woman found guilty of defrauding Sassa of more than R100,000

The woman's firm also scored SA Police Service tenders worth millions.

Woman who got Sassa grants of more than R100,000 found guilty

Picture: iStock

A 67-year-old woman accused of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of more than R100,000, while a company registered to her scored South African Police Services (SAPS) tenders worth millions, has been convicted.

Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney appeared in the Pretoria North Regional Court on Tuesday, where the sentence was handed down.

Guilty

The court found her guilty on charges of perjury, fraud, and theft after she defrauded SASSA pension payouts while being the sole director of a company that was awarded tenders worth millions from the SAPS to supply office furniture.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter was postponed to 31 October 2024 for the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to apply for a forfeiture order to recover the money that was lost by the state, and for the sentencing date to be determined.

ALSO READ: Former Eskom employee convicted for fraud and corruption

 “This conviction is as a result of an occurrence of 13 April 2017, wherein Sigamoney applied for an old age grant with Sassa, attaching a supporting affidavit wherein she stated that she has never worked for a period of 20 years. On 18 April, Sassa provided Sigamoney with a letter of approval, which she signed for as received.”

‘Grant money’

Mamothame said Sigamoney is alleged to have received grant money from Sassa amounting to approximately R123,000 from July 2017 to July 2022.

“Subsequent to charges being registered against her, she continued to receive the grant for a further 16 months.

 “Although she is listed as the director of KJP Traders Pty and Matthew Pillay (her son), KJP is alleged to have conducted business with the state as early as 2012, preceding her application to SASSA. Furthermore, the company is estimated to have cashed in approximately R88 million from the SAPS contracts, to which the last payment was in 2022,” Mamothame said.

ALSO READ: Thoshan Panday fails in bid to appeal the decision denying him bail

Read more on these topics

fraud perjury Police South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Tender Fraud theft

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Former finance minister Tito Mboweni to get state funeral [VIDEO]
Politics DA to report Panyaza Lesufi to Ramaphosa and Public Protector for ‘concealing forensic reports’
Politics Who will vote for them? – SACP break up with ANC unlikely
News No action taken against Lesufi because ANC ‘scared of losing him’
News Assessment of Thabo Bester cell showed ‘security violations’, says DCS

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES