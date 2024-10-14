Former Eskom employee convicted for fraud and corruption

The the former Eskom employees offences stem from contracts awarded to a company named Mantoza Engineering Projects

A former Eskom safety risk officer has been found guilty of corruption and fraud totalling R58 000.

Thandi Ruth Magagula appeared in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday where the judgement was handed down.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two counts of fraud, leading to her conviction under Section 17(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

Fraud and corruption

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the former Eskom employee’s offences stem from contracts awarded to a company named Mantoza Engineering Projects CC in 2015.

Magagula served as a director of Mantoza Engineering Projects while still employed at Eskom.

“Magagula failed to disclose her financial interest in the company to Eskom’s management and continued to conduct business with the public entity while holding a directorship position.

“This behaviour violated laws governing public officials and Eskom’s conflict of interest policies.

“During plea proceedings, Magagula was convicted in line with her admissions of guilt, confirming her role in the corrupt activities,” Nyuswa said.

The matter was postponed to 24 October for sentencing.

ALSO READ: Six in court for R400m tender fraud at Eskom and Sasol

Eskom corruption

The NPA hailed the conviction as a significant step in the fight against corruption, particularly within critical public entities like Eskom.

“The NPA remains committed to holding individuals accountable for corrupt practices, reinforcing public service integrity,” it said.

Earlier this month, the Hawks arrested six suspects for fraud, theft, and money laundering linked to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment tenders at Eskom and Sasol.

The arrests stem from extensive investigations into alleged fraudulent activities involving NJM Treatment and NDE Services (Pty) Ltd and other entities.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the investigation revealed that the directors of NJM Heat Treatment and NDE Services misrepresented themselves to Eskom by submitting fraudulent tenders for the supply of goods.

“They falsely claimed to have a valid shareholders agreement and engaged in fronting practices, violating the B-BBEE Act,” Mogale said.

ALSO READ: Senior Eskom technician arrested for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering