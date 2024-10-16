Lusikisiki massacre: Three arrested for mass killing in Eastern Cape

The suspects were arrested in Port Shepstone in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Police have confirmed that three suspects linked to the Lusikisiki massacre have been arrested.

It is understood the group were handcuffed early on Wednesday morning.

This brings to four the number of suspects arrested in connection with the shooting.

Intelligence operation

Police on Tuesday appealed to the public for information that could assist with the arrest.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and Public Order Policing officers acted on information about the suspects.

“The three suspects who were wanted for the killing of 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape province were arrested in Port Shepstone in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Police received a tip-off from a community member that the wanted suspects hid at a rented accommodation at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone.

“A swift operation was put in motion and the three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31 years old were arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the operation is ongoing, with police heading to Kokstad in search of a firearm which the suspects allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Arrests welcomed

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola thanked South Africans for the support in providing information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects.

Masemola also thanked the South African media fraternity, social media users and all people living in South Africa who shared the pictures of these suspects, stood united and exposed the whereabouts of these suspects.

“To those who shared the pictures of these suspects on social media, to all the journalists and media houses that played their watchdog role, we are indebted to you. This is what the SAPS can achieve when the whole country rallies behind our men and women in blue. We thank you South Africa for assisting us to stamp the authority of the state”, said Gen Masemola.

Suspects

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they cannot shared more information about the arrests.

“The SAPS wishes not to divulge where these suspects were found and arrested at this stage as this may jeopardise investigations.

“General Masemola has also commended the investigating team that has been working on this case for their determination in solving this case,” Mathe said.

Bail bid

On Tuesday, one of the men accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki abandoned his bail bid.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, was already out on parole for murder when he allegedly massacred the 18 people – most of whom were women – in two Ngobozana Village homesteads near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on 28 September.

A two-month-old baby was one of five people who survived the attack, which Myekethe allegedly committed with an unlicensed AK47 assault rifle.

He was arrested at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area in the district of Lusikisiki last week Monday.

He is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

