Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay bribery case back in court

Kodwa and Mackay intend to plead not guilty during the trial.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, right, and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay are seen in the dock at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, 5 June 2024. They are facing corruption charges amounting to R1.7 million. It’s alleged that Kodwa received bribes from Mackay and in exchange, his company was awarded R400 million in government contracts. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa will return to court on Thursday morning.

Kodwa will be appearing with his co-accused former EOH boss Jehan Mackay in the Commercial Crimes Court

Bribes

The duo, out on R30 000 bail, are facing corruption charges for alleged contraventions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities and Prevention of Organised Crime acts.

It is alleged that Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa, amounting to R1.6 million, between April 2015 to February 2018 in the form of cash, luxury accommodation, and other gratifications.

Kodwa and Mackay intend to plead not guilty during the trial.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s seen as a skelm who’s taken money’: Zizi Kodwa could apply for separation of corruption case

Delays

During his court appearance last month, Kodwa warned that he may seek a separation of trials due to further delays in his corruption case.

This is due to various interlocutory applications, with Mackay continuing his efforts to have the charges against him dismissed.

His first attempt to have the charges dropped, made to the head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), was unsuccessful.

Mackay has since escalated the matter to Andrew Chauke, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Johannesburg, for a final decision.

During proceedings last month, state prosecutor Neville Mogagabe informed Magistrate Phindi Keswa that the DPP had not yet received Mackay’s application to dismiss all charges against him.

As a result, Mogagabe requested a postponement while the defence awaited the outcome of the former EOH executive’s application.

Day in court

Kodwa’s legal counsel Advocate Zola Majavu expressed his discontent over the continuous delays.

“Every single day that passes, the prejudice – real or perceived- regarding my client is significant. Wherever he goes, he’s a skelm who’s taken some money corruptly. We are ready. We want our day in court.”

Today’s court appearance is expected to focus on Kodwa.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

READ MORE: ‘Close friend’ admits to giving Zizi Kodwa money, but denies corruption