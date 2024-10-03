‘Cool drink’ culture is treasonous

There seems to be an intense overhaul at the home affairs offices and that wind can be felt. Backlogs are being cleared and work seems to be the order of the day.

While there is a new captain to the ship, credit must be given for the groundwork laid that bears the fruits that are now in season.

While we commend the work done, we must also be intentionally conversational about the extent of rot that exists that has brought us where we are; the people hired to be the border control are, in essence, uncontrolled themselves.

We cannot sit and converse with ourselves as a nation about the calibre of men and women who enter the country for ill-gotten gains and seem to thrive, without asking ourselves some pertinent questions.

While we may throw some shade at the naivety of immigration control, or even women who marry themselves off for transactional marriages that pay a measly R200 a month, we yet become mute of the justice system that has let the groom continue without governance for so many years.

There is the question of corruption of our people who are willing to be bought and now, those being caught, hoping to buy their way to freedom because the system is that of willing buyer/willing seller.

In every situation, we must always post-mortem the result.

How else do we learn if we do not seek the root cause and preventative measures to avoid repetition?

So we go: a man and woman both left their poverty stricken country and set off to find their wealth in South Africa.

It is therefore safe to say that South Africa become the land of milk and honey, because, as they allege, many palms could be greased at the right price.

We are quick to speak of different countries and their negativities, but when do we speak of our own?

When do we reflect on not just the politicians that stand before us but also the normal men and women who, for a “cool drink”, can adjust the level of their integrity?

When do we say, yes, when they speak of the corrupt and the illicit, they speak of my friend or family member so-and-so?

How can we be critical of the corruption and evil of others, yet turn a blind eye to our own?

The fact remains that the ability to buy just about anything in South Africa, even citizenship, is what makes us the destination of choice; not uShaka Marine World.

It leaves a bitter taste because this speaks of the hundreds of people who can turn a blind eye to corruption and feel nothing… our very own.

