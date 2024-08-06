‘They have only themselves to blame’: Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their freedom

The EFF leader says external forces can only support the efforts by Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has encouraged young Zimbabweans to fight for their own liberation rather than relying on external help.

Malema delivered a public lecture at Rhodes University on Monday on the topic of security and good governance in Africa.

During the lecture, a Zimbabwean student asked about the challenges in her country and how they might be addressed with the assistance of the African Union and other African bodies.

ALSO READ: Mashaba’s Beitbridge tour: ‘Congratulations Malema, indeed they found creative ways’

Malema acknowledged that while the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa, and the AU have not been effective in helping Zimbabwe, it is up to the country’s youth to rise up and fight for their freedom.

Zimbabwe will host the SADC Summit later this month, themed: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC”.

The summit is already facing calls for its relocation due to alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

‘Zimbabweans have themselves to blame’

“Zimbabweans have got themselves to blame. They can go anywhere and say what they want to say. They’re part of us, they’re part of Africa. But the Problem of Zimbabwe can only be solved by the people of Zimbabwe,” said Malema.

“We can only give them support and solidarity, but the Zimbabwean youth must stand up! This thing of being scared of old men who can’t even walk, instead of engaging in a rebellion against those people, must end. The civil rights movement is being suppressed in Zimbabwe. But equally, the votes are being stolen in daylight.

ALSO READ: Zimbabweans to protest in Pretoria: These streets will be affected

“We don’t agree with the sanctions against Zimbabwe because they only serve to make the poorest suffer. When you sanction, the political elite has got access to resources. It can always import anything they want to import and continue with their lives. This is why we call for the lifting of sanctions in Zimbabwe. But the youth of Zimbabwe must stand up.”

There is no Malema who is going to come from here and go and liberate Harare. Harare has to stand up for Malema to go there and say I’m now putting my body in the picket lines in support of the people of Zimbabwe. Malema

“The Zimbabwean youth must rise. That nonsense will never come to an end as long as there is no unity of purpose against the tyranny and suppression of political wishes of Zimbabweans.”

Malema further urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to return home to vote during elections.

“When there are Elections, get into buses and go home. Go and fight from there because the humiliation that you are being subjected to here in South Africa as if you don’t have your own homes.”

Malema said the EFF might sponsor buses to help Zimbabweans return home and vote.

“Go and vote so that we know that you’re at least doing something.”

Malema on Africa and colonialism

During his lecture, Malema stated that discussing security and good governance in Africa cannot be done without acknowledging the damage inflicted by colonisers and imperialist forces.

“Africa’s inability to be at peace with herself is necessitated by the fact that colonialists want to exploit our minerals without being held accountable,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mandela ‘turning in his grave’: Malema fires heated barbs at Ramaphosa

“It is the colonialists who are corrupting the leadership of Africa and making sure that those who are not corrupt are replaced by the corrupt puppets who will allow colonialism to continue on the African continent.”

The only solution, he argued, is the unity of Africans and the elimination of xenophobia.

“Today, you look at a fellow African, you listen to the pronunciation of a fellow African, you listen to the name and surname of a fellow African, and by that you isolate them.

“You look at them and say, these are not South Africans, they are Nigerians, this can’t be Miss South Africa. But Viljoen can be a player of Rugby South Africa and be celebrated. We have been made to celebrate that which looks down on us.”

People say Malema says borderless Africa, he wants people without documents. How can he want people without documents when he’s got documents himself? Malema

“One continental passport means we must all be documented. There must be an African system on where we find each other. You cannot commit crime here and run to Swaziland, we will find you on that system.

ALSO READ: ‘Read some books’: Ramaphosa says apartheid-era politics confuses Malema [WATCH]

“If the unity is not important, why are they fighting against it so much? Our coming together is a threat to Europe and America.”

Malema also suggested renaming Rhodes University to Steve Biko University to align with Makhanda, which was renamed from Grahamstown.