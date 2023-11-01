Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan back in court

Zuma is charging them with what he’s deemed the unlawful leaking of his confidential doctor’s certificate.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan is back in the Pietermaritzburg the High Court. Picture: Screengrab of video

State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan are due back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday for the private prosecution that former president Jacob Zuma instituted against them.

The former president is also seeking the removal of Downer from his arms deal fraud and corruption trial on the basis of his now invalidated private prosecution against him.

Appeals

It is anticipated that the case will be postponed pending the outcomes of two appeal processes, which are currently before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and the Constitutional Court.

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last month to appeal the same court’s ruling, which set aside his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan finding it was “an attempt to further delay the criminal prosecution” against him.

He then approached the SCA in a bid to overturn that ruling, which said his private prosecution against Downer and Maughan was an abuse and should be set aside.

Downer and Maughan subsequently lodged an enforcement appeal, asking the court for an order to block Zuma from further pursuing private prosecution against them while he appealed the matter.

Zuma is now appealing against that ruling as well with the court yet to decide whether the appearance of Downer and Maughan should go ahead.

ConCourt

With the High Court and the SCA findings against him, Zuma has turned to the Constitutional Court in a bid to overturn the order which makes the invalidation of his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan, immediately enforceable.

Downer and Maughan must appear in court on Wednesday with the likelihood that the case will be postponed until the two appeals have been finalised.

