Daily news update: Boks vs All Blacks, Jacob Zuma’s legal challenges and petrol price

In today’s news update, the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday continued to poke holes in a police officer’s evidence of an accused’s alleged confession.

The Eastern Cape Health Department also confirmed about 120 school children were admitted to a hospital on Thursday after they complained of food-poisoning symptoms.

News Today: 28 October

Boks v All Blacks: The A to Z of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final

It’s the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and All Blacks, in Paris, tonight at 9pm.

The Springboks must back their kicking and mauling game to unsettle the All Blacks, says Swys de Bruin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big match at the Stade de France, from A to Z.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused ‘did not sleep’ before making confession, says defence

The cross-examination of Colonel Moholo Solomon Raphadu concluded in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

A trial-within-a-trial is taking place to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by all five accused men in the main trial.

Accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022.

The state previously indicate accused number two Bongani Ntanzi confessed to his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder for the first time to a police officer on 19 June 2020.

Over 120 Eastern Cape pupils hospitalised after alleged food poisoning

The Eastern Cape Health Department has confirmed about 120 school children were admitted to a hospital on Thursday after they complained of food-poisoning symptoms.

The children were eating different food items. File photo: Facebook

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pupils, aged 8 to 19, experienced stomach ache, vomiting, and itchiness.

Fifty of them are in a stable condition at Frontier Hospital in Komani.

AA predicts around R2/litre fuel price drop in November

Motorists may soon have some reasons to smile ahead of the Festive Season, after the AA predicted the price of fuel may go down next month.

Fuel projections for November show some good news for petrol and diesel prices. Photo: iStock

It cited the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), which found petrol could be coming down by around R2 a litre, while diesel could even see a cut of about R1per litre.

‘Things not looking good for Jacob Zuma’ – Legal expert

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala says Jacob Zuma’s legal challenges are not looking good.

This as the former president tries to get the arms deal lead prosecutor in his corruption case, Advocate Billy Downer, to step down.

Former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday to appeal the same court’s June 7 ruling, which set aside his private prosecution of Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan finding it was “an attempt to further delay the criminal prosecution” against him.

‘School capture’: Court challenge looms as National Assembly passes controversial Bela Bill

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill has moved a step closer to becoming law after approval from the National Assembly.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Assembly passed the bill, which seeks to amend the South African Schools Act.

Picture: iStock

The passing of the contentious bill comes after the draft legislation was adopted by the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education earlier this month.

Kaizer Chiefs travel to Hammarsdale to take on Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership, with Mabhudi Khenyeza’s side looking like a force in South African football and Chiefs looking like ship lost at sea.

AmaZulu Head Coach Cavin Johnson during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Amazulu and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on 20 August 2019 ©/BackpagePix

Amakhosi sacked Molefi Ntseki this week, with a more pertinent question perhaps why they appointed him at all. Now Cavin Johnson has been given the reins, on an interim basis, and he has the job of getting results for a squad packed with talent, but up to now, not much purpose.

Proteas summit World Cup table with thrilling victory over Pakistan

South African sports fans had their spirits raised even further, on the eve of the Rugby World Cup final, as the Proteas climbed to top spot in the opening round of the Cricket World Cup with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in Chennai on Friday.

Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets in South Africa's World Cup match against Pakistan.

Chasing 271 to win against the former champions, the Proteas nearly ran out of wickets but they managed to hold on, ultimately reaching a total of 271/9 with just 16 balls to spare.

Artists voice out their displeasure over Samas event fiasco

The South African Music Awards (Samas) have been marred by politics this week, with little word from the artists themselves; this could be out of fear of being ostracised but the likes of Zakes Bantwini and DJ Tira have expressed their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the awards.

Zakes Bantwini and DJ Tira are some of the artists that have expressed their opinions on the Samas fiasco. Pictures: zkaesbantwini,djtira/Instagram

This week the ANC provincial chairperson and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced the decision to abandon its controversial R28 million plan to host the Samas ceremony in Durban next month.

